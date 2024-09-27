Voice acting is an art that is both lucrative and underappreciated. Many of our favorite animated characters wouldn’t be possible without iconic voice actors like Mark Hamill, Frank Welker, Grey DeLisle, and EG Daily. However, Black voice artists can be marginalized and unrecognized for their contributions to the art. Of course, there are notable voice actors like Michael Dorn, Keith Silverstein, Earle Hyman, Phil Morris, Beau Billingslea, Jaleel White, and Anika Noni Rose, with multiple credits on their resumes.

So, here are 10 iconic Black voice actors who deserve their flowers.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Cree Summer

A list of iconic Black VO artists would be invalid without animation’s go-to It girl Cree Summer. She has been among the most successful and recognized Black actors for the last four decades. Summer was the most prominent Black female (or just Black in general) voice artist, with multiple animation classics under her belt for years.

Of course, Summer kicked off his VO career as the original voice of Penny on the 1980s animated TV classic Inspector Gadget. Even in her first outing, viewers can recognize her signature raspy voice as a young girl. Working since the early 1980s translates to a resume filled with notable and iconic roles in memorable shows, including Elmyra Duff on Tiny Toon Adventures, Susie Carmichael on Rugrats, Miranda on As Told by Ginger, and Numbuh Five on Codename Kids Next Door.

Her voice work extended to video games as her trademark voice can be heard in classic gaming franchises like Fallout, Star Wars, and Final Fantasy. While generations grew up on her trademark rasp, they may remember Summer as Freddie Brooks from the classic black 1990s sitcom A Different World. The actress still appears in live-action work, her signature raspy voice can be heard in The Patrick Star Show and The Legend of Vox Machina.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Phil LaMarr

Phil LaMarr’s voice work has been a staple over the last four decades. Since starting in the voice acting field, he has been a prominent and dependable Black actor. LaMarr is among animation’s most versatile performers, appearing in multiple animation classics.

LaMarr began his VO career as Woody Daniels on the underrated 1980s animated TV series Mister T. While his voice acting career started in the 1980s, his true breakthrough came in the 19990s as his filmography quickly filled up with memorable roles in iconic shows, including various voices on Family Guy, Hermes Conrad on Futurama, Virgil Hawkins/Static on Static Shock, and the one and only Samurai Jack.

Like most voice actors, he can be heard in video games with versatile VO performances. Viewers may recognize his voice in classic gaming franchises like Metal Gear, Star Wars, and Mortal Kombat. While viewers have enjoyed hearing him, they may remember LaMarr as his sketch comedy work on the Fox series MAD TV. The actor appears in live-action works, but he can be heard in Star Trek: Lower Decks and the upcoming series Among Us.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kimberly Brooks

Kimberly Brooks may not be a household name, but her work has entertained viewers for years. She has been a reliable and successful Black voice actor in film and TV. Brooks is among animation’s most versatile performers, heard in iconic animated fare.

Brooks started her voice acting career as Mee Mee on the iconic Cartoon Network series Dexter’s Laboratory. Working in the 1990s allowed the VO chameleon to play a role in Millennials and Gen Z’s childhood. She voiced memorable characters in incredible projects, including Jasper on Steven Universe, Princess Allura on Voltron: Legendary Defender, Buena Girl on Mucha Lucha, various roles on South Park, and Luna on the Scooby-Doo movies.

She has even ventured into video games with versatile VO performances. Viewers may recognize her voice in classic gaming franchises like Mass Effect, No More Heroes, and BioShock Infinite. Brooks’ voice is present in projects like The Simpsons and Batman: Caped Crusader.

(Image credit: Disney)

Kevin Michael Richardson

Many voice actors can’t say they have the same career as Kevin Michael Richardson. He has been one of animation’s most prominent and successful Black voice actors in film and TV. Richardson is known for his trademark deep voice and villainous role.

Brooks started her voice acting career as Goro in the 1995 game-to-screen adaptation Mortal Kombat. His career soon took off as he appeared in classic projects, including Captain Gantu on Lilo and Stitch, various roles on Family Guy, American Dad, The Simpsons, and Futurama, Monster Girl on Invincible, and The Joker on The Batman. Richardson’s booming voice became an animation staple in the 1990s and 2000s.

He extended his voice work into video games with classic franchises like Star Wars, Fallout, and Skylanders. Brooks’ voice is present in projects like The Simpsons and the preschool series Ariel.

(Image credit: ABC/Disney)

Keith David

Keith David has spent four decades providing his signature deep voice to animated production. He became one of animation’s most prominent and recognizable Black voice actors. David provided an authoritative nature to multiple animated projects.

David made his debut in the 1988 animated TV movie Christmas in Tattertown. After starting his career in the 1980s, he could be heard in iconic roles in memorable projects, including Goliath on the underrated 1990s classic Gargoyles, the Flame King on Adventure Time, Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog, and Spawn in the acclaimed HBO series. His brilliant deep voice stayed a staple across multiple generations of animation lovers.

He even ventured into gaming by providing his deep voice to franchises like Halo, Saints Row, and Mass Effect. Viewers can also hear David in documentaries, commercials, and audiobooks. They might recognize him from live-action work like Platoon, Greenleaf, There’s Something About Mary and American Fiction. David can be heard in high-profile projects like Krapopolis, Hazbin Hotel, and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Bumper Robinson

Bumper Robinson has been voicing animated characters for four decades. He became one of animation’s most prominent and recognizable Black voice actors. Since he started as a child VO artist, audiences have seen him flex his versatility in his work.

Robinson began his voice-acting journey on the beloved animated series The Flintstone Kids as underrated genius Philo Quartz. Starting from an early age allowed him to grow into varying roles. His career took off in the 1990s as the VO wunderkind racked up notable roles on iconic projects, including various roles on Static Shock, Dwight Conrad on Futurama, Bumblebee on Transformers, and Ralph Sr on Teenage Euthanasia. His growth allowed him to continue with his VO career.

He fell into video games by voicing characters in Skylanders, Resistance, and Marvel and DC games. Of course, viewers might recognize him from live-action projects like The Jacksons: An American Dream, A Different World, and Living Single. Viewers can hear Robinson in high-profile projects like Harriet the Spy and Batman: Caped Crusader.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network/Warner Bros.)

Khary Payton

Audiences have heard Khary Payton on their screens for two decades. He became one of animation’s most prominent and recognizable Black voices in his career. His work has garnered acclaim for his versatile performances across multiple genres.

Robinson kicked off his VO career in the 2000 video game Deus Ex. He showed his versatility as he hopped from medium to medium. His career took off in the 2000s as he secured multiple iconic roles in memorable projects, including Cyborg on Teen Titans, various roles on Young Justice, Wasabi on Big Hero 6: The Series, and Black Samson on Invincible.

He continued working in the gaming industry by providing his voice to franchises like Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland, The Sims, and Metal Gear. Viewers have heard and seen live-action productions, including General Hospital and The Walking Dead. Viewers can hear Payton on notable projects like Teen Titans Go! and The Loud House.

(Image credit: Synidcation/CBS)

James Avery

James Avery has lived in audiences’ minds for decades. However, some viewers might not know he spent years voicing some of their favorite animated characters. He became one of animation’s most prominent and recognizable Black voices. Avery gained acclaim for his versatile performances in film and TV.

Voicing wrestler Junkyard Dog in Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling marked Avery’s first VO gig. Soon, he began showing his versatility as a performer, voicing memorable characters from villains to heroes. His career took off in the late 1980s by taking on multiple iconic roles, including Shredder on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Haroud Hazi Bin on Aladdin: The Series. He even voiced Br’er Frog and Bear at Disney World’s Splash Mountain.

He even did voice work in video games like Disney's Animated Storybook: The Lion King and Biker Mice from Mars. Of course, audiences remember the late actor for playing OG Phillip Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Unfortunately, Avery passed away in 2013, leaving a legacy of legendary animated characters.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive)

TC Carson

TC Carson has entertained audiences across different platforms for years. He became one of voiceover’s most recognizable Black voice actors. Carson kept the work flowing due to his versatility and distinctive tone.

Carson began his voice acting career through a cameo on Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child. His distinctive tone allowed him to voice varying characters in childhood classics. As the 1990s rolled on, he began racking up memorable roles, including roles on Life with Louie and Afro Samurai, and Mace Windu on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

He contributed his voice to video game franchises like Kratos in God of War, Star Wars, and BioShock Infinite. Of course, viewers are familiar with Carson’s live-action work, especially as Kyle Barker on the 1990s sitcom Living Single. They can still hear him on projects like LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and Star Wars games.

(Image credit: Disney)

Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson has entertained viewers for decades with her versatile skillset. Outside of her comedy work, she has quietly become one of voiceover’s most recognizable Black actors. Wilson’s distinctive and versatile performances had made her VO staple.

Wilson’s first voice-acting gig was on the puppet children’s series The Mr. Potato Head Show, voicing and puppeteering resident diva Queenie. Her versatile voice talent allowed her to move from varying animated projects. While her work started in the 1990s, the 2000s proved fruitful for the versatile performer, playing various roles on Family Guy, Clone High, and Black Dynamite, and Daisy Duck, becoming the first Black woman to voice the legendary character. She even lends her talent to documentaries and commercials.

She was recruited to provide strong vocal performances in the gaming industry like God of War, Call of Duty, and multiple Marvel and DC games. Of course, viewers will recognize Wilson for her signature characters on the Fox sketch comedy MAD TV. Audiences can hear the actress regularly on like Monster High, My Adventures with Superman, and the upcoming series Among Us, which is a reunion with fellow MAD TV alum Phil LaMarr.

The above list is just a sliver of the Black voice actors who’ve made TV, film, and video games. Maybe audiences will finally heap praise and recognition on these outstanding and trailblazing voice talents. As animation grows across various mediums, viewers will hear more Black voice artists on their screens in the coming years.

The 2024 movie and TV schedules have featured notable Black voice actors in popular and acclaimed projects, including Inside Out 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, and The Garfield Movie. The next generation of Black voice talents like Estelle, Zeno Robinson, Anairis Quiñones, and Lee George have continued the legacy by taking on roles across multiple genres. Hopefully, more Black voice actors will get their shine across screens and platforms in 2025 and beyond. In the meantime, check out the 75 best animated shows of all time.