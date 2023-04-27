Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Has Been Granted Full Order Of Protection Following Assault Allegations

After kicking off 2023 by starring as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Damian Anderson in Creed III, Jonathan Majors has been in the news over the last few weeks for more controversial reasons. In late March, Majors was arrested and was hit with charges of attempted assault, aggravated harassment and harassment after an unnamed woman accused him of strangling her. Since then, a timeline of the actor’s legal issues and allegations has come together, and the latest item to add to that is this woman being granted a full temporary order of protection.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office granted this protection “for the victim” and with the consent of Doug Cohen, the defense’s counsel, per a statement shared to THR. A limited temporary order of protection had previously been passed for this individual after Majors was arraigned in March. While we don’t know officially know the identity of the woman who’s accused the actor of strangling her, it had been alleged that she was his girlfriend at the time.

Either way, this full temporary order of protection means that Jonathan Majors must stay away from the woman who’s accused him of assault, and while he and his legal team continue to deny these accusations, he also didn’t oppose the request, with his attorney, Priya Chaudry, telling TMZ that her client "wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him,” and stated that evidence from a doctor and trauma specialist backs up their side of the story. Chaudry then said this:

It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case.

This update follows a few days after security footage of Majors’ alleged victim dancing at a club on the night of the incident was released. Other accusers have also come forward with their own assault allegations against him, and a few directors have come forward with accounts they’ve heard of Majors being “cruel” and described as a “sociopath.” However, regarding this particular case, Priya Chaudry said last week that she’d be submitting new evidence showing that the accuser looks unharmed after the alleged incident, and called the story “baseless and without any foundation.”

In the wake of these various accusations, Jonathan Majors has been dropped from movies like Man in the Basement and Otis and Zelda, the U.S. Army lost $1.8 million by pulling its ad featuring him, and he also allegedly lost out on a deal with the Texas Rangers baseball team. Additionally, his upcoming movie Magazine Dreams was reportedly not mentioned during Searchlight Pictures’ panel presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. As of this writing, there’s been no word about if Majors’ future as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU will be affected by these developments.

We’ll continue passing along updates on what’s happening in this ongoing case. As things currently stand, Majors is expected to appear in court on May 9.