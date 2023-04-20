Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Disputes Report About New Allegations, Files Evidence In Assault Case

Actor Jonathan Majors was seemingly at the top of the world about a month ago, playing antagonists in both Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But his career seemed to be in jeopardy following allegations of assault made against Majors, which resulted in him being charged with a number of misdemeanors. But his lawyer recently disputed the report about new allegations, and even filed new evidence in the ongoing assault case. Here’s the latest.

The alleged incident happened on March 25th, with Jonathan Majors accused of slapping and strangling his girlfriend in the back of a taxi. He’s since been charged by the Manhattan D.A., while his reps and legal team denied any wrongdoing. While he was expected to appear in cout on May 8th, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry has requested a later date, with the LA Times revealing she was also submitting new evidence. And said evidence reportedly shows the accuser looking unharmed after the alleged incident, and back out on the town afterward.

The situation is further complicated because other accusers have come out with allegations against the Lovecraft Country actor since he was charged. What’s more, even directors have come out about Major’s behavior on set being cruel . Chaudhry issued a statement to the LA Times about these new allegations saying:

This story is baseless and without any foundation. Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. Mr. Majors is currently considering his legal options.

She also says that she’s confident that the 33 year-old actor will be exonerated from the various misdemeanor charges that he’s currently facing in Manhttan. This is presumably due to the evidence that the legal team has submitted to the courts related to that alleged incident.

Priya Chaudhry also issued further statements, taking aim at the accuser associated with Major’s charges. She claims that after the alleged incident, that the woman:

…went clubbing, got drunk, sent Mr. Majors angry text messages accusing him of infidelity, sent a suicide note to Mr. Majors, took a bunch of sleeping pills, and then, eleven hours later, was found alone in a locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger.

According to this latest report, some of the evidence includes security video/stills from the establishments the accuser attended after the taxi ride with Majors. That footage allegedly shows her free of the injuries that are being associated with the Loki actor. We’ll just have to see how it all shakes out in court, and if he ends up being exonerated as Chaudhry predicts.

While it’s been less than a month since the allegations, this ongoing legal situation has definitely had plenty of twists and turns. Shorty after he was charged, Jonathan Majors’s lawyers released alleged texts from the accuser , where she was seemingly apologizing for his arrest. And as the situation plays out, the Army pulled ads featuring the actor, which nearly lost the organization $1.8 million .