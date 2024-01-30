Jonathan Majors Says 'God' Is Getting Him Through Verdict, Loss Of Movie Roles After Court Conviction

Last year was a wild one for actor Jonathan Majors. After starring in blockbusters like Creed III and Ant-Man 3, Majors was charged with assault and harassment, related to a confrontation with his ex Grace Jabbari. The verdict found Majors guilty of a few charges, resulting in him being fired by Marvel studios. Now the 34 year-old actor has revealed how he's feeling, being quoted as saying "God is good." Let's break it all down.

Fans watched for months as Jonathan Majors' legal situation played out, with a jury of his peers ultimately finding him guilty on about half of the charges against him. After being fired as Kang, the public is curious about what's next for him. TMZ caught up with him recently, where he was asked how he's holding up after being convicted. He responded in a short but sweet way, offering:

God is good. Prayer and faith.

It looks like Majors is leaning into his faith during this challenging time in his life. While his career is seemingly up in the air, the video from TMZ shows him with his dog and seemingly in good spirits. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out.

While the charges against him would have gotten plenty of media attention no matter what, the public was doubly invested thanks to his role as Kang in the MCU. Fans have been debating who could replace Majors, especially now that he's actually been dropped. Later during his run-in with TMZ, he was asked if he's still going to try and act in Hollywood. He responded cryptically, saying:

I think that’s enough for now.

There you have it. Majors seemingly didn't want to speak about what's next in his career, especially so soon after the verdict when down for him. Only time will tell what happens next, but Hollywood has seen a number of problematic figures return to the industry over the years. But one thing is clear: he won't be back as Kang or any of his variants in the MCU.

As the public waited to see how Majors' legal battle shook out, he would end up appearing once again as a Kang variant in Loki Season 2. This further complicated the future of the MCU, as Kang is expected to be the next Thanos-level threat in the shared universe. But now we'll have to wait and see who ends up taking on the mantle ahead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

All will be revealed sometime in the future, but Marvel studios is keeping its cards close to the chest. Majors' time in the MCU is currently streaming in its entirety with a Disney+ subscription. For now, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.