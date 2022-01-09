Josh Duhamel’s Engaged Again, But His Ex-Wife Fergie Reached Out With Well-Wishes

Breakups are an unfortunate part of life, but they can lead to new love blooming, as well. Almost five years after Josh Duhamel and pop star Fergie initially decided to part ways , it seems the actor has decided to tie the knot again. He just announced his engagement to former Miss World America Audra Mari, and Fergie actually sent some good-hearted wishes to the couple.

In his most recent Instagram post, Josh Duhamel shows off his new fiancée in a shot apparently taken right after she accepted his proposal. You can check out the newly-engaged couple in the post below:

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) A photo posted by on



The couple is all smiles in the photo that announces their big news, and it appears as though the proposal was a simple, yet romantic one. With the sandy beach, the iconic message in a bottle trick, and the gorgeous sunset in the background, all the the ingredients for the perfect proposal seem to be present.

The comment section of his post is packed with congratulations from fans and celebrities alike. While the well wishes may each be welcomed, one in particular may carry a little more weight. Josh Duhamel’s ex-wife Fergie has added her own comment to the post. Keeping her message simple, she simply notes:

Congrats!!!

The short and sweet congratulations is followed by a number of green heart emojis. While it is a simple message, it’s also indicates she is supportive of her ex moving on with someone else and she's seemingly happy for him over the engagement.

Fans seem to be responding well to the comment, as Fergie’s congrats has a number of favorable replies. One fan calls her a class act, while others are giving her props for her co-parenting skills, saying that her support of the engagement is indicative of their positive relationship post-breakup. This makes sense. The couple's split was mentioned to be amicable when it first happened and while it took time before the divorce was finalized, it didn't deal with a lot of the headlines a lot of other celeb splits deal with.

Families take on many different dynamics these days, and while some divorced couples don’t have the best of relationships or may have long, drawn out divorce proceedings , there are definite advantages to remaining friendly and supportive when there are children involved. Fergie and Josh Duhamel share a son, yet Duhamel’s new fiancée will likely be around for big family moments moving forward.

It appears as though co-parenting won’t be a huge issue for the family (unlike some other celebs), at least if Fergie’s congrats go deeper than just social media appearances. Getting used to a new dynamic can be difficult for kids, so hopefully Fergie’s support will help usher in Josh Duhamel’s new fiancée and the transition will be an easy one.

Sending congrats to Josh Duhamel and his new fiancée, as well as props to Fergie for her classy response! Although she is no longer married to Duhamel, she is very much still a part of his life through their shared son, and I love to see her shining support.

Meanwhile, I don't know when Josh Duhamel's nuptials will officially happen, but you can catch him in a wedding of sorts when Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez hits theaters later this year.