John Boyega Has Three Conditions For Returning To Star Wars As Finn (And I Co-Sign)

The Star Wars movies make up one of the most beloved franchises of all time, with generations of fans watching the galaxy far, far way in theaters (and streaming with a Disney+ subscription). The franchise has been noticeably missing from the big screen since The Rise of Skywalker's ending, although there are some exciting upcoming Star Wars movies coming down the line. Chief among them is Daisy Ridley's developing Rey movie, and fans are hoping that more stars from the sequel trilogy might also appear. That includes John Boyega's Finn, and the actor recently shared the three conditions that would need to fall into place is he is going to reprise that role.

Lucasfilm announced plans for a new trilogy, as well as standalone projects like Starfighter. Exactly what's going on with the Rey project is a mystery, but fans are hoping to see Boyega back as Finn, hopefully becoming a Jedi in the process. At Liverpool Comic Con (via Collider) the Woman King actor spoke about what it would take for him to return as the Stormtrooper turned Rebel. As he put it:

Me and Oscar are very stubborn, and we believe the bromance should only be on the big screen. It has to be a movie and obviously a great script. And I already spoke to Joonas today and said, ‘Joonas, you must join Poe and Finn on their adventure.’ So if I get those combinations, who knows.

Honestly, I co-sign all three of these demands. As someone who was shipping Poe and Finn when The Force Awakens was released, I'd love to see these characters' stories continue on the big screen. Especially if they also got Chewbacca involved and had a great script and story to tell. Are you listening, Lucasfilm?

After Finn briefly wielded a lightsaber in The Force Awakens, Johh Boyega thought Finn would become a Jedi and eventually battle Rey. Unfortunately he was never trained, although The Rise of Skywalker showed he was still very much Force Sensitive. If the actor returns to the space opera, hopefully that plot line can finally pay off.

Aside from the racist backlash Boyega faced, it does seem like the way Finn's story was handled left something to be desired. But if his three conditions are met and the 33 year-old actor reprises his role, maybe he'll be happier with how things turn out for his signature character. Although the studio is going to have to actually lock him down for a role in order for that to happen.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Boyega might not want to appear in any Star Wars TV shows, but he doesn't sound opposed to playing Finn again on the big screen. Personally I'm going to hold out hope that he gets a role in the Rey movie, with the character finally getting his Jedi training in the process. Fingers (and lightsabers) crossed.

Boyega's tenure in the Star Wars franchise is streaming on Disney+, and it'll finally return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, arriving May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list.