What It Was Like For Billie Lourd To Show Her Kids Carrie Fisher In Star Wars For The First Time: ‘That’s Princess Leia’

The Star Wars movies are one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, with entire generations of cinephiles brought up on the galaxy far, far away. That property is regularly re-watched by fans with a Disney+ subscription, and expands with upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows. The original trilogy remains truly iconic, partly thanks to late actress Carrie Fisher's work as Leia. Her daughter Billie Lourd recently showed her kids Return of the Jedi, and spoke about what it was like seeing them watch their grandmother save the galaxy.

Carrie Fisher's death in 2016 shocked the public, with Star Wars fans grieving the loss of the icon. Her daughter Billie Lord has spoken about the grieving process over the years, and in an interview with E! News she revealed hat she showed her kids Return of the Jedi. She described that experience, offering:

A year ago, I showed them [Return of the] Jedi for the first time, and they were a little bit confused. They're like, ‘Wait, that's my grandma?’ Like, ‘No, that's Princess Leia, your grandma's Carrie, but that's Princess Leia.’ And they were just so enthralled. I sat behind them and cried while they watched it.

Talk about powerful. Lourd has two children, who were born after Fisher's passing. While they never got to meet their grandmother, her role in the Star Wars movies have offered a way for the younger generations to see the late actress in her prime. And it sounds like seeing her kids watch Fisher's performance in Episode VI was an emotional experience for the American Horror Story actress.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the Star Wars franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

I can't imagine what it's been like for Lourd to go through her own grieving process, while Carrie Fisher's many fans also share how much they meant to her. But it sounds like her ionic Star Wars appearances have been helpful for the Scream Queens star to keep her mother's memory alive. As Lourd explained:

It's like the ultimate high budget home movie. For me to get to have those things and to get to show them my mom in those movies is so special.

Add in the fact that Billie Lourd had a role opposite in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi opposite Carrie Fisher also means that she was able to watch her legacy firsthand, and share in her final film roles. They got to be in the galaxy together, creating precious memories of the actress' last years.

Fisher will always be synonymous with her time as Leia, and it's touching to see what it means for Billie Lourd to have those movies and memories as memento. Grief comes in waves, and this story is definitely a touching one.

Carrie Fisher's tenure as Leia is streaming on Disney+. Star Wars will return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will arrive May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list.