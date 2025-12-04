What It Was Like For Billie Lourd To Show Her Kids Carrie Fisher In Star Wars For The First Time: ‘That’s Princess Leia’
No one's ever really gone.
The Star Wars movies are one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, with entire generations of cinephiles brought up on the galaxy far, far away. That property is regularly re-watched by fans with a Disney+ subscription, and expands with upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows. The original trilogy remains truly iconic, partly thanks to late actress Carrie Fisher's work as Leia. Her daughter Billie Lourd recently showed her kids Return of the Jedi, and spoke about what it was like seeing them watch their grandmother save the galaxy.
Carrie Fisher's death in 2016 shocked the public, with Star Wars fans grieving the loss of the icon. Her daughter Billie Lord has spoken about the grieving process over the years, and in an interview with E! News she revealed hat she showed her kids Return of the Jedi. She described that experience, offering:
Talk about powerful. Lourd has two children, who were born after Fisher's passing. While they never got to meet their grandmother, her role in the Star Wars movies have offered a way for the younger generations to see the late actress in her prime. And it sounds like seeing her kids watch Fisher's performance in Episode VI was an emotional experience for the American Horror Story actress.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the Star Wars franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
I can't imagine what it's been like for Lourd to go through her own grieving process, while Carrie Fisher's many fans also share how much they meant to her. But it sounds like her ionic Star Wars appearances have been helpful for the Scream Queens star to keep her mother's memory alive. As Lourd explained:
Add in the fact that Billie Lourd had a role opposite in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi opposite Carrie Fisher also means that she was able to watch her legacy firsthand, and share in her final film roles. They got to be in the galaxy together, creating precious memories of the actress' last years.
Fisher will always be synonymous with her time as Leia, and it's touching to see what it means for Billie Lourd to have those movies and memories as memento. Grief comes in waves, and this story is definitely a touching one.
Carrie Fisher's tenure as Leia is streaming on Disney+. Star Wars will return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will arrive May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.