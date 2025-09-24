John Boyega's Dream Version Of Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy Highlights Something I Think Is Missing From A Lot Of Blockbusters
It's the kind of pitch fans have been asking for.
The Star Wars universe is vast, but few things spark more fan outrage than the Sequel Trilogy—though honestly, I think Rey catches way too much heat. Still, the criticism hasn’t just come from the outside. John Boyega, who played Finn, has been open about sharing many of those frustrations, while still always wearing his love for the Jedi epic proudly.
After hearing him lay out what his version of the sequels would’ve looked like, it’s even more clear he’s not just an actor who showed up for a paycheck—he’s a fan who actually gets it, and has his own ideas for how the third trilogy should have gone, highlighting something I think is missing in many big blockbusters these days: creatives who listen to fans, and are longtime fans themselves.
How John Boyega Would Have Handled The Sequel Trilogy
John Boyega is a Star Wars fan—and that matters, especially now, as franchise storytelling continues to split between creators who honor legacy and those more focused on subverting it. If you’ve ever felt let down watching iconic characters get sidelined for the sake of a twist, you’re not alone—and the Force Awakens performer clearly gets it. At Florida Supercon 2025 (via Popverse), the Attack the Block star laid out his vision for the franchise, and honestly, it sounds a lot like what fans have been asking for all along. As he told the crowd:
But the franchise veterans’ take highlights a refreshing counterpoint: honoring expectations isn’t lazy—it’s powerful when done right. He then shifted focus to the newer generation of characters:
The Pacific Rim actor is hitting on a lot of fan complaints with the newer entries in the franchise, and how a lot of characters feel like they know how to do everything automatically. But, the star doesn't seem to be against new characters—he’s more against shortcuts.
So what kind of story would he tell, if given the keys to the galaxy? The former Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance hero says he’d dive deep into the lore—specifically, the kind pulled from classic video games that longtime fans know and love.
Boyega Would Have Pulled From Fan-Favorite Video Game Lore
This is where Boyega sets himself apart from the “just-here-for-the-gig” crowd—by name-dropping Knights of the Old Republic, a fan-favorite video game series set thousands of years before the Skywalker saga (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). As he put it:
A KotOR movie has been rumored for years, but nothing’s come of it, and as a lifelong fan of the sci-fi juggernaut series, I can’t help but wish more filmmakers were like John Boyega. He takes a not-so-subtle jab at Rian Johnson’s take on Luke, but not out of spite—because he actually cares.
I don't think the British actor is trying to shock for shock’s sake, but wants to tell stories that respect the lore and reward the fans who’ve stuck with it. It’s time to start giving more power to the fans who grew up loving these worlds and now have the perspective and passion to honor them. We’ll see what the future of upcoming Star Wars movies holds, especially with Daisy Ridley’s return—but honestly? They should just hand Boyega the keys and let the man cook.
Next up in the galaxy far, far away: the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu, blasting onto the 2026 movie schedule and theaters May 22, 2026.
