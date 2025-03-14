Joshua Jackson Shared The 'Important' Lesson Emilio Estevez Taught Him While Filming The Mighty Ducks Sequel

The Mighty Ducks franchise without a doubt ranks with some of the best '90s kids sports movies . Between Emilio Estevez, Kenan Thompson and Joshua Jackson being highlights of the ragtag team, it’s no surprise the OG hit big with its premiere. While the former two were already recognizable names, Jackson revealed that his fictional hockey coach helped guide him to learn the ropes on set. He also noted that Estevez relayed an essential teaching during D2: The Mighty Ducks that’s stuck with him for more than three decades.

While a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former child star discussed topics like his new ABC series, Doctor Odyssey and Karate Kid: Legends (both will appear on the 2025 TV schedule and 2025 movie schedule , respectively), as well as reminisced about the classic Disney+ subscription hockey film series. When asked about the Mighty Ducks franchise and working with Emilio Estevez, the Dawson’s Creek alum opened up about how integral his elder peer was to him. Jackson also shared a key moment between the two from the sequel while shooting in front of a crowd:

Emilio gave me a ton of great advice. I kind of learned how to be on set from Emilio. I didn’t know any of this stuff. I was just a child. And, when we were shooting the second Mighty Ducks movie, we had this whole sequence where we were actually at the pond, the professional rink… And one day, we had like 20,000 people. Literally, they filled the arena for us to play hockey. And, as I was coming off — I don’t know why, either I was just being a little [expletive] or I was tired or whatever – for reason, there was a bunch of people waiting for autographs, and I just blew past them to go to the locker room.

What a great role model to have showcase the do's and don'ts of acting on a set! Given what a big and overwhelming place Hollywood can be for a kid, it’s cool that the Breakfast Club actor acted as a guide for Jackson (and presumably the other young actors). Having a previous young star be a mentor of sorts seems like the best scenario for growing up in the public eye. Not to mention that having that support, from arguably, the Brat Pack member is immensely lucky.

Continuing in recounting the anecdote, Joshua Jackson stated how Estevez responded after he skated by all of The Mighty Duck fans. He noted that during the A-Lister’s expressing disappointment in him blowing off the crowd is when he received the directive that’s stuck with him ever since:

Emilio pulled me to the side, and he’s like, 'Don't ever do that again.' I was like, 'What do you mean?' He’s like, 'Don't ever, ever do that again. Why do you think you get to go out there and skate in front of all those people? This is who keeps you employed. Do not ever forget who it is that you’re here for.' … It was a really important reframe for my 15-year-old self of like, just remember who you are and what’s actually important.

What an important lesson to learn so young, and make such an impression on Joshua Jackson. With the 30th anniversary of The Mighty Ducks happening three years ago, it’s safe to say that Emilio Estevez's words helped the 46 year old’s longevity in Hollywood. As a longstanding member of Team Pacey, it's really wholesome to know the actor behind him is someone who appreciates his fans as much as we do for his work.

With the important note absorbed early on in the '90s, we’ve seen how great Jackson’s done with the invaluable piece of advice Estevez planted. Watch his newest show Doctor Odysessy on ABC or stream it the following day with a Hulu subscription . Alternatively, you can check out some other notable Jackson shows and movies beyond The Mighty Ducks series.