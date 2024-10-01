More Details About Happy Gilmore 2 Keep Breaking, And I Can't Decide If I'm More Excited About John Daly Or Release News

Fans of Adam Sandler's beloved sports comedy Happy Gilmore have been waiting for a sequel for years, and their patience is about to pay off. The upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 is now officially in production, and new updates are starting to emerge. With fresh details breaking, it's hard to say what's more exciting—the involvement of golfer John Daly or the news about the release date!

John Daly, known for his colorful personality and power on the golf course, confirmed with OutKick that he is indeed part of the sequel. It honestly makes sense that Adam Sandler would want to include the athlete in the film, given his connection to the game of golf. As some may remember golf veterans Mark Lye and Lee appeared in the original movie. As for where Daly stands production-wise, he provided great news:

I've already filmed it already, we're going to get it done!

Yet, what's even more exciting is that the 58-year-old sports icon also hinted that fans won’t have to wait too long to see the sequel, as it’s likely to debut early on the 2025 movie release schedule . Big John teased that the flick will mostly likely hit one of the best streaming services , Netflix, potentially around March or April next year. With a wink and a smile, he added a playful "Shh!" to keep things under wraps, though my excitement is impossible to contain.

Can you believe it? While a sequel to one of the most iconic ‘90s comedies once seemed unlikely, "Wild Thing" John Daly is giving us a lot of hope that we're now less than a year away from it becoming a reality. Not to mention, we get to see one of the most wildest athletes ever to play the sport involved in some capacity! But will it be a cameo as himself or as a character? That's hard to say but, regardless, I'm sure he'll be utilized in a fun way.

I'm excited about Daly's involvement, but many questions about the plot still linger. In September 2024, Netflix confirmed that Christopher McDonald would return as one of the meanest ‘90s movie villains, Shooter McGavin, alongside Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit. What's particularly intriguing is that Bowen revealed the cast will be de-aged for some flashback scenes as well. This leaves me curious about what to expect from the follow-up.

Happy Gilmore 2 is also bringing in some more serious star power from the sports world. Three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, who always seems to be making headlines, has been linked to the Sandler-led sequel since May 2024—and now it’s official. When Adam Sandler appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast in August, he confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would be part of the film, though he didn’t spill any details on the role. One thing we do know? Kelce already has that classic Gilmore swing down pat, so he’s clearly ready to tee off alongside Daly and the rest of the cast.

With John Daly’s confirmation of his involvement and possible early 2025 release, Happy Gilmore 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch event. The only question is whether fans will be ready to laugh just as hard as they did 28 years ago. Fingers crossed.