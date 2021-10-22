Jungle Cruise 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Disney Movie

With how popular Disney's many live-action films have been for so long, it was only a matter of time before they decided to create another movie that’s full of fun, fantasy, and adventure. This time, it was Jungle Cruise, a fun adventure based on the theme park ride of the same name.

With a successful box office and positive reviews, it seemed that it would only be a matter of time before a sequel was announced. Luckily, we have some answers to some of your biggest questions on the matter of a Jungle Cruise 2 sequel, which is now on the list of upcoming Dwayne Johnson movies and Emily Blunt movies, so get ready.

(Image credit: Disney)

If you’ve been wondering if we’re going to see our favorite adventurers again, fear not, because it’s been confirmed that Jungle Cruise 2 is happening, according to The Hollywood Reporter , and joining Disney’s ongoing upcoming films list.

However, even if the announcement has come out, there is no set release date as to when this sequel will premiere. This isn’t much of a surprise, considering it was only just announced a couple of months ago and filming is very unlikely to have started at this point, but it’s good to know that sooner or later, we’ll be returning to the jungle as if we had never left. It won’t be on any 2021 new movie releases , but, hopefully, we’ll get some more updates on it soon.

(Image credit: Disney)

Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Will Return

Another great piece of news is that both stars of the original film, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, are set to return in Jungle Cruise 2, as noted in The Hollywood Reporter article from earlier.

Dwayne Johnson played Frank Wolff, a steamboat skipper who reluctantly agrees to guide two explorers on a quest for the mythical Tree of Life. Emily Blunt played Dr. Lily Houghton, an adventurous and virtuous botanist working in a male-dominated field who goes on the quest to find the tree to harness its power for modern-day medicine.

I found Johnson and Blunt’s chemistry very enjoyable in the adventure film and they worked well off of each other, so hearing that they’re going to be coming back together makes this fan very happy. It’s unknown who else from the original cast might still come along, but as time goes on, I’m sure we’ll find out more.

(Image credit: Disney)

Jungle Cruise 2 Producer Says That Johnson And Blunt’s Characters Are Going To Have Fun, Exciting Stories In The Sequel

At the end of Jungle Cruise, it seems like there wasn’t much adventure left to explore in their quest, so what exactly were they going to do now that that journey is over?

Thankfully, that’s exactly what Jungle Cruise 2 producer, Hiram Garcia, predicted fans would want to know, and said that the sequel has unlimited possibilities in an exclusive interview with ScreenRant .

Now that the fans have embraced us and have been asking for a sequel, we really start to have fun! We've met these two characters who share amazing chemistry and the world is at our disposal. We're talking about a lot of big, fun concepts that take us to different places in the world. Who knows what mysteries and supernatural things these guys are going to encounter? I can't give anything away, but I can tell you we are bringing the whole team back. Through the first film, we formed great friendships and love and I think this will continue for the sequel. Our established relationships are going to benefit the film even more. We're excited with all the ideas we've been brainstorming on and we’re determined to get going as fast as possible.

Just hearing that gets me so pumped for the next film, and the possibilities that it might bring. Is Jungle Cruise going to turn into another awesome Pirates of the Caribbean franchise where we get to explore the world? I’m so excited to see what is next.

(Image credit: Disney)

Jaume Collet-Serra Is Expected Back To Direct, As Well As Michael Green To Pen The Script

Via the same The Hollywood Reporter article from before, it’s also been reported that Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed the first Jungle Cruise, will return to direct the sequel.

Jaume Collet-Sera is a director with a plethora of intriguing films in his catalogue, including the horror films House of Wax, Orphan, and The Shallows. He’s also been the director of some of the best Liam Neesen movies , such as Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, and The Commuter.

With how great Jungle Cruise ended up turning out, it’s no surprise that he is expected to return. It seems that Collet-Sera has actually gotten along with Dwayne Johnson quite well, as he’s also directing the upcoming DC film, Black Adam , in which Dwayne Johnson also stars.

Michael Green, who also penned some of the script for the first Jungle Cruise, is expected to return to write. Green has also been quite active in Hollywood, writing for a plethora of super fun films, such as Hugh Jackman's last Wolverine film, Logan, the long-awaited sequel Blade Runner 2049, a remake of one of the best mystery movies, 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, as well as another murder mystery coming out next year, Death on the Nile.

With such talented creatives back for the sequel, I have a feeling that Jungle Cruise 2 is going to be just as entertaining and fun as the first.

(Image credit: Disney)

Dwayne Johnson Is Eager To Get Started On Jungle Cruise 2

Dwayne Johnson is about just as excited as you are for the upcoming sequel. Reacting to the news, Johnson posted on his Instagram that he was eager to get back to work, and thanks the fans for watching Jungle Cruise so that it could get a sequel.

Em & I raisin’ a glass to you in celebration of our official JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL. THANK YOU and your families around the world for discovering and loving our film ~ in theaters and in your living rooms. And a HUGE MAHALO for making JUNGLE CRUISE cross that $100M mark at the US box office. JUNGLE CRUISE is only the 4th movie of 2021 to achieve that milestone. Not an easy accomplishment these days, so thank you guys so much! Let’s get this sequel on the road….Jaume Collet-Serra back to direct. Michael Green back to write. And I get to tag along as Emily Blunt’s sidekick.

Emily Blunt actually doesn’t have any social media, but if he’s ready to work on the sequel, I’m sure she’s just as eager to start working as well - and boss around Dwayne Johnson some more in the upcoming film.

(Image credit: Disney)

Watch Jungle Cruise On Disney+

If you still haven’t seen Jungle Cruise - or just want to watch it again - it will be available to stream for free on Disney+ on November, 12, 2021.

Stream Jungle Cruise here.

What are you excited for the most about the upcoming sequel to this crazy adventure? The action scenes? The jokes between Blunt and Johnson? Whatever the case, Jungle Cruise 2 is looking to be a fun, family film, and I can’t wait to see it when it releases.