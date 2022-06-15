Jurassic Park: 6 Thoughts I Had While Rewatching The Iconic Film Before The Latest Sequel

"Welcome…to Jurassic Park."

I will never get tired of referencing the original Jurassic Park. From the original cast, to its amazing effects and everything else, I grew up with this movie constantly playing on my family's television, and I’ll gladly re-watch all of the Jurassic Park movies streaming . Now, the final chapter in the latest Jurassic trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, has been released - and it just makes me want to view the original again and again.

But, as I was watching, several thoughts kept popping into my head, and I couldn’t help but write them down for all of you to read. If you’re a Jurassic Park fan like me, I can almost bet you’ve thought these same exact things.

Jeff Goldblum Was Such A ‘90s Icon

I mean, really. I feel like we underestimate how iconic this man really is. While Jeff Goldblum's had a long career in the film industry, from starring roles in movies such as the sci fi horror movie , The Fly, to a much funnier role in Thor: Ragnarok, there is nothing quite like him in the nineties, especially as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

While he also had an iconic role in the Independence Day cast , Goldblum as part of the OG stars of Jurassic Park just makes sense. His chaotic nature, charming charisma, and fantastic quotes that I still say to this day make him one of the best characters that came out of '90s action/adventure movies, and I will stand by that now.

I can’t tell you how many times in my life I have said “must go faster” on a highway - maybe not the safest thing to do, but if Dr. Ian Malcolm says it, it’s always a good idea!

(I am joking, please drive responsibility.)

Wow. These Dinosaurs Still Blow Me Away

Man…there is nothing quite like these original dinosaurs.

I feel like all of us, the first time we watched Jurassic Park, were like Dr. John Hammond (Richard Attenborough). We all had this sense of childlike wonder as we stared at these intense beasts. And even now, as an adult, I just can’t help but still stare.

While technology in the movie industry has rapidly advanced since the initial release of Jurassic Park, so that CGI-fests like the Marvel Cinematic Universe can exist, there is nothing quite like the practical effects of Jurassic Park . These dinosaurs feel so real from the moment they appear on screen and you almost feel as if you can just jump through the television and see them yourself.

Obviously, don’t try that at home, but it astounds me that even now, as a twenty-three old, I’m still smiling like a little kid on Christmas whenever the main group first sees those dinosaurs. I’m going to feel so old saying that, but they just don’t make monsters and animatronics like this anymore.

This Triceratops Scene Still Makes Me Cry, Dang It

I have seen Jurassic Park so many times and yet this scene still somehow always makes me cry, no matter what. While I will say that there’s one scene in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that effectively makes me cry every time I’ve watched it - and if you’ve seen it, you know the scene - this triceratops moment in the original still gets me every time.

It just looks like it’s in so much pain, and it doesn’t help that the triceratops looks so real in so many ways. And, my feelings are only intensified by the compassion that Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) show. If you ever want to see me break, show me that scene. It also doesn’t help that the triceratops was my favorite dinosaur as a kid, but maybe that’s besides the point. Jurassic World Dominion better not make me cry like that.

Samuel L. Jackson Is A National Treasure

You know, it’s hard to picture a world where Samuel L. Jackson isn’t a household name. But, back when Jurassic Park first released, he was still building his career and starting to star in those iconic Samuel L. Jackson roles that we all know him for now. One of those was playing John “Ray” Arnold in this movie and it’s just classic Jackson.

From the quirky jokes to his hilarious comedic timing, he’s not even in the film for super long compared to many of the other cast members and yet, some of his moments are the most memorable.

How Is That T-Rex Still So Freaking Terrifying All These Years Later?

I’m saying it again for all the people who didn't hear it in the back - they just don’t make monsters like they used to anymore, and the T-Rex from the original Jurassic Park is still as terrifying now as it was back then.

In the Jurassic World trilogy, every movie thus far has been trying to up the danger level on these new terrifying creatures, from the Indominus Rex to the Indoraptor to other genetically engineered dinosaurs, but you just can’t beat the original OG creature. Every child, adult, or elder remembers that nail-biting scene of everyone staying as still as they possibly could as the T-Rex comes near the vehicle in Jurassic Park, the sounds of its stomping, the menacing growl - ugh, just writing about it is giving me shivers.

That scene is a masterclass in the art of suspense for a film, and any filmmaker who wants to know how to properly film something spine-tingling needs to see it.

That T-Rex Vs. Velociraptors Fight Is Still One Of The Best In The Franchise

There have been some pretty fun ending sequences for the Jurassic films, such as the moment all the dinosaurs are released into the wild in the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ending, but nothing quite comes close to the T-Rex suddenly becoming the good guy in Jurassic Park and taking out all the Velociraptors.

While I do enjoy the idea of the Velociraptors sort of being the good guys in the Jurassic World trilogy (I mean, how can you not love Blue?), I'll always love this scene more because it shows just how powerful the T-Rex is, where it’s able to take on several of these smaller dinosaurs with barely a second thought and destroys them all, bite by bite.

No matter what they do in this franchise, nothing is ever going to quite top that scene.

Jurassic Park will forever remain a classic for many reasons, and while we have new dinosaur films to look out for now, nothing can ever replace the original summer blockbuster in my heart. Now if you don’t mind me, I’m going to go see another dinosaur movie and check out Jurassic World Dominion.