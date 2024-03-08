Jurassic World Actor Addresses Returning For The New Sequel

As the mysterious Jurassic World follow-up continues to move in the shadows of the 2024 movies to come, director Gareth Edwards’ upcoming project is still as secretive as ever. With a new era and no plans for legacy characters to recur, the future of the Universal franchise is pretty wide open.

That doesn’t mean some faces from the past aren’t eager to potentially return for what’s been called Jurassic World 4, especially with previous stars like Nick Robinson discussing that very possibility. During an interview with Covered Geekly , Robinson’s promotion of his latest movie Snack Shack led to the subject of his time in the Jurassic Universe . Playing one of the two young protagonists in 2015’s Jurassic World, the actor hasn’t been seen since that initial installment. However, that hasn’t stopped Robinson from expressing the following feelings:

I’d love to! But, I don’t know – Zach [Mitchell], I think is probably still in therapy from the trauma of the first movie [laughs] but I’d love for that character to come back, it would be really fun.

When we last saw Zach Mitchell, he and his brother Gray (Ty Simpkins) had survived an adventure that kickstarted the modern history of Jurassic World. Their aunt Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) would return as one of the main figures guiding the rest of the trilogy, but Gray and Zach wouldn’t even be mentioned in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or the trilogy-closing Jurassic World Dominion.

And yet, if you look back at Jurassic World co-star Andy Buckley’s comments on Dominion , there may have been a time that the Mitchell family could have reappeared in the canon. Rewrites were the alleged cause for these absent characters, so at least there’s a suggestion that there was an interest to return Nick Robinson and his on-screen family to Jurassic World canon.

While the new age of dino-mite storytelling might not be using legacy characters like Jurassic World’s Owen and Claire, perhaps there’s a chance that Zach Mitchell could settle his own personal score with the dinosaurs that once haunted him. Bringing him back for another adventure certainly wouldn't be as distracting as a new adventure including Chris Pratt, and it could allow Zach a chance to get Biosyn Genetics to settle his therapy bills.

That's assuming if this next chapter happens to take place in the modern day. We really don't know where or when this new chapter will land, as seen with that rumored Jurassic title ripe for debunking. However, we do know that the movie is set to open on July 2nd, 2025, so that's a promising start.

Meanwhile, Nick Robinson’s latest film, Snack Shack, will be arriving in theaters, starting March 15th. Though if you're looking to take a trip back to Jurassic World, that franchise revival can currently be streamed through a Max subscription.