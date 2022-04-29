Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum Has A Funny Response To Iconic Shirtless Scene

Actor Jeff Goldblum is known for his charisma and personality, which is so often brought to his acting roles. Case in point: his tenure playing Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park franchise. He’s set to reprise his role in Jurassic World: Dominion alongside his original co-stars, and Goldblum recently had a funny response to his iconic shirtless scene from the 1993 original movie.

Around halfway through the runtime of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, the cast has a dangerous encounter with a T-Rex. Dr. Ian Malcolm sustains an injury, leading to an iconic shot which features Jeff Goldblum with his shirt open. The Independence Day actor was recently asked about his infamous shirtless scene, saying:

I don’t remember how it came to be. I have no idea.… It just happened somehow. I’m sorry, for better or worse. I apologize profusely. Or…you’re welcome?

Honestly, I’m leaning toward the latter reaction. Shirtless Goldblum has launched countless memes over the years, as well as merchandise and even a giant statue version of the Jurassic Park icon. Steven Spielberg’s classic flick just simply wouldn’t be the same without that shot of Jeff Goldblum and his bare chest, even with the movie’s groundbreaking CGI .

In the decades since its release Jurassic Park has remained a vital part of the pop culture landscape. The 1993 original movie has countless iconic scenes and quotable lines, which have been passed down across the generations. Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm had some of those most quotable bits of dialogue, although the shirtless scene might be his most iconic moment from the beloved blockbuster.

Luckily for the countless Jurassic Park fans out there, the original trio of heroes are going to appear in Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion. Jeff Goldblum was reunited with Laura Dern and Sam Neill in the process, and it looks like they really enjoyed getting to work with each other again. As a reminder, you can see the latest trailer for the movie below, which looks like it’s going to end the franchise as we know it.

Colin Trevorrow has long been assuring fans that the original Jurassic Park trio would have very large roles in Dominion. The trailers have definitely helped to support this, as Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill have had plenty of screen time in the marketing material. The latest trailer, seen above, gives Goldblum the chance to put his snarky sense of humor to work, and smart money says that’s just the tip of the iceberg for Ian Malcolm.