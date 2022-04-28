New Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Features Some Grisly Dinosaur Action And A+ Jeff Goldblum Snark

Of the upcoming movies heading to theaters in the summer of 2022, one of the most anticipated has to be director Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion. Crossing the paths of both trilogies in the Michael Crichton inspired saga, there’s plenty of opportunities for grisly dinosaur action to happen on the big screen. The latest trailer for the film confirms that proposition rather starkly, and it even finds a chance to include some A+ snark from Jurassic Park veteran Jeff Goldblum.

Released in celebration of tickets for Jurassic World: Dominion now being available to the public, Universal gave the moviegoing public a new look at its legacyquel at the right time. Just as anticipation has started to mount and footage has been shown at this year’s CinemaCon, we now get to see more of the brave new world shaped by the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom . Which means it’s time for some innocent bystanders to be munched off of the streets of Europe, and for Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm to crack wise in the face of danger.

That danger comes from one of the latest additions to the Jurassic World menagerie, a dinosaur that Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant labels as “the largest carnivore the world has ever seen,” the Gigantosaurus. Labeled by Colin Trevorrow as a creature akin to the Joker , Dominion’s latest greatest threat also shows up quite a bit in this latest footage. From what we’ve seen here, that reputation has been earned as snark quickly gives way to a lot of property damage and a potential character death.

Adding to the complications that Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and the rest of the Jurassic World: Dominion cast are facing is the fact that Blue the Velociraptor’s new baby, Beta, has been kidnapped. With her distrust in humanity continuing to grow, she even snaps at former handler and friend Owen Grady in the aftermath. Making a promise to her that he’ll retrieve Beta, it’s that sentimental moment that gives us the Jeff Goldblum snark that ties it all together.

For all of the action we’ve seen from Jurassic World 3, there’s still a lot of stuff we’re in the dark about. Namely, the villainous plot that returning villain Lewis Dodgson and his corporate masters at BioSyn are up to with their plot to “recover” the dinosaurs roaming about the continental United States. That’s probably for the best, as in an age of trailers that seem to give the movie away, Jurassic World: Dominion is doing a good job of saving surprises for the big screen. Even if it's at the expense of sacrificing some unfortunate humans to the dinosaur population.