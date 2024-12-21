Jurassic World Rebirth Director Discusses One Aspect Of The Franchise That’s Gotten ‘Lost’ Over Time, And As An OG Fan, I’m Excited About How He’s Fixing That

With the 2025 movie schedule packed with massive releases, one title stands out for me: the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth . And, though the Jurassic Park franchise Universe has long been a towering giant in cinema, let’s face it: while Steven Spielberg’s original remains an untouchable masterpiece and one of the best movies of the '90s , later installments leaned heavily on over-the-top CGI spectacles. Now, director Gareth Edwards is determined to fix that and, as a longtime fan, I’m thrilled about his approach.

It was during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Gareth Edwards shed light on what’s been "lost" from the franchise and how Rebirth will seek to bring it back closer to Mr. Spielberg’s vision . The Rogue One filmmaker told the outlet:

Jurassic Park did lead the way with computer graphics, but I feel like we got lost along the way with the arms race to a spectacle. Jurassic actually only had just a few dozen VFX shots in it, and it's such a powerful film. So, it was trying to go back to all those tricks and ideas that tease the audience, that creates suspense and tension that get you on the edge of your seat. I just wanted to create that feeling I had when I was young of being in awe of these things.

For the British moviemaker, Jurassic World Rebirth is not just another dino adventure—it’s a return to the primal fear and awe that defined Spielberg’s original film. Unlike recent entries that leaned heavily on green screens and action-packed CGI sequences, the Creator director and his team embraced real-world locations and old-school filmmaking techniques to immerse audiences.

Filmed across Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean, the movie’s backdrop is as wild and unpredictable as its prehistoric stars. Gareth Edwards–who dropped everything to direct –even revealed the hazards of shooting in Thailand’s mangrove swamps, where poisonous snakes and spiders were a real part of the production’s day-to-day.

More on Jurassic World Rebirth (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment) Jurassic World Rebirth’s Director Weighed In On The Franchise’s Future, But I’m More Hyped Over The Classic Blockbuster He Name-Dropped To Describe The Film

This “back-to-basics” approach extends to the way Jurassic World Rebirth handles its dinosaurs. While recent films focused on ever-larger and more elaborate hybrids, the End Day director aims to recapture the wonder of seeing these creatures in a grounded way. It’s less about sheer size and spectacle and more about creating moments of tension and awe—something JP fans have longed to see again.

As a die-hard fan of the original, I’m thrilled by this direction. Gareth Edwards is known for delivering weighty, awe-inspiring spectacle in films like 2010's Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla reboot, an hed knows how to make his creatures feel real and imposing. That’s exactly the sense of awe the Jurassic Park franchise has been missing, and he might just be the one to bring it back. Let's hope that's the case.

Mark your calendars for July 2, 2025, because that's when Jurassic World Rebirth stomps its way into theaters, and it's one dino adventure I can’t wait to see on the big screen. While you wait for more news on the franchise's latest installment, the original trilogy of flicks is available to stream with a Max subscription .