Jurassic World Rebirth’s Director Weighed In On The Franchise’s Future, But I’m More Hyped Over The Classic Blockbuster He Name-Dropped To Describe The Film

The 2025 movie schedule is chock full of massive films, including the much anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth. What we know about the newest entry in the dino-centric franchise so far is enough to get one excited. In terms of what's ahead, the movie’s director, Gareth Edwards, recently weighed in on the future of the franchise. However, what really has me pumped is the fact that Edwards name-dropped an essential blockbuster while describing his upcoming film.

At this point, there's already been considerable hype surrounding Rebirth, and a trailer hasn't even dropped yet. Gareth Edwards dropped everything to helm the flick, which has been compared to Steven Spielberg's OG film. Interestingly, though, while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Edwards named another Spielberg classic when hyping up his legacy sequel and weighing in on whether it'll launch a new trilogy:

I can't speak for Universal, but it did feel like a new trilogy, in a way. I'm not sure what their plans are, but it felt like the beginning of a brand-new chapter in this franchise. To me, it's a giant love letter to Steven Spielberg and his earlier films. There are moments in this movie that remind me very much of Jaws. It’s like little greatest hits of all those aspects of his films that I loved growing up as a child. It's essentially a little adventure odyssey across this island, a survival story, really.

If this 2025 blockbuster pays homage to some of the best Spielberg movies, including Jaws, then this could indeed be something special. The E.T. director has a specific approach to moviemaking that's hard to replicate. However, Gareth Edwards -- who's known for Godzilla, Rogue One and more -- has a keen eye as well. So, hopefully, Rebirth honors what's come before while adding some fresh elements of its own.

It’s also really incredible to hear that fans could be looking at the start of a brand-new Jurassic film trilogy. The 2015-2022 leg of the franchise isn’t bad, but it left a lot on the table for me (and I could never get past the whole high heel controversy). The leaked Rebirth photos of Scarlett Johansson have already revealed my favorite pre-premiere content. When it comes to the new film, it'll see members of a scientific expedition and a family vying for survival on a dinosaur-inhabited island. Joining Johansson in the movie are Jonathan Bennett, Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali.

The hype of the director and his collaborators is going to have to keep me going until the latest Jurassic World movie arrives next year. Expectations are certainly high in some circles, and the Jaws comparison might amp those up a bit. Nevertheless, I remain confident that we're in for a truly thrilling sequel

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters on July 2, 2025. If you’d like to watch the original Jurassic Park trilogy, you can stream it with a Max subscription.