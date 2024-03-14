After Jurassic World Sequel Announcement, Could Sam Neill Return To The Dinosaur Franchise Again? Here’s What He Said

Life, finds a way, and so do Jurassic Park sequels, some of which are ranked in the best sci-fi movies of all time. Following a second successful trilogy that made billions at the global box office, the massive dinosaur franchise is getting yet another movie, that is looking to go into production very soon. Considering that the last movie Jurassic World: Dominion saw the return of both Laura Dern and Sam Neill to the franchise, one has to wonder if they might be back for this new project. Neill was recently asked about the possibility of his return, and he indicates that he certainly hasn't been asked, and isn’t sure he’s in a state to go back to Jurassic Park.

Speaking with Forbes about his role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Apples Never Fall, Sam Neill says he doesn’t know anything more about Jurassic World 4, or whatever it ends up being called, than the rest of us. And he strongly implies that his days of running from dinosaurs are probably over. Neill explained…

All I know is what I see on social media, that I hardly ever look at. I have no idea what anyone's thinking at all. Look, I can obviously play tennis -- you see that in the show, but as far as running from dinosaurs, maybe that's it.

While the announcement of the new Jurassic movie was only recently, we expect to get some idea as to casting in the short term. The Jurassic World 4 release date is currently set for July 2025, which means filming is going to have to get underway fairly soon for it to be completed early enough for post-production digital effects to have enough time to finish before next summer.

Who exactly will be in this new movie is a pretty significant question. It’s unclear if the new movie is set to be the continuation of the story of the previous Jurassic World films or something entirely new. Whether any stars from the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World movies are returning for this new movie will go a long way to explaining just what sort of story we’re in for.

Neill is the latest actor to have appeared in a previous film to suggest they likely won’t be in the new movie. DeWanda Wise has said she doesn’t expect to be in it, despite very much wanting to be. Nick Robinson has also said he’d love to return but isn’t holding his breath.

Of course, Sam Neill could end up in a role in the new movie that doesn’t require him to run from dinosaurs, so that possibility still exists. With a director for the new Jurassic World in place and a script reportedly all but complete, we’ll likely be finding out who will be running from dinosaurs very soon.