I Just Found Out Half Of The Dude's Wardrobe Was 'Scored' From Jeff Bridges' Own Closet

I grew up near Louisville, Ky, and for years there The Big Lebowski lived on through Lebowski fest, an annual bowling-filled event for fans to celebrate the Ethan and Joel Coen movie. Despite not being a big hit upon release, it’s been around in the cultural consciousness for practically my entire life, yet I still occasionally learn a BTS fact or two about the Jeff Bridges movie I'd never known before.

That’s exactly what happened this week, when I learned like half of The Dude’s wardrobe was actually “scored” from Jeff Bridges’ own closet after he joined The Big Lebowski cast. It's probably one of the wilder celebrity fashion facts I've accrued over the years. The actor confirmed the stories in an interview with Larry King a while back, noting:

Yeah, a lot of it was [my own stuff]. Those jellies were mine. Those shoes were mine. Some of those t-shirts. Mary Zophres’ the costume designer for a lot of the Coen Brothers films. She came over to my house. I was like, ‘Why don’t you come up in my closet; let’s just look around and see. I know this stuff fits me.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, this, this.’

His costume designer, Mary Zophres, said separately that Bridges is very involved in the costuming for his characters, which checks out with the rest of the story and is intent on using wardrobe to help build the personalities we see onscreen. That may be just like, his opinion, man, but it pays off in spades.

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Zophres has been open about the other inspirations for the Dude’s wardrobe before, and I had known the iconic bathrobe The Dude wears was sourced at a literal grocery store, Ralph's. (A move that subsequently then inspired Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another . ) She told the story to Another Man Mag a few years ago:

Well, he lived in Venice, it was the early '90s, he wrote the original Heron Project – so he was a protester but now he’s a bit of a slacker. You could still find vintage clothing in thrift stores then, and I tried to stick to the west side and the Beach for the Dude; places where he would have shopped. That’s where I found the robe he wears in the beginning in Ralphs, with a t-shirt and some old '60s shorts – I figured some of his stuff he’s had for 20 years. That combination introduces the character right off the bat!

I do think about The Dude a lot in regards to vintage. He famously wears that vintage Westerly Sweater from Pendleton in many scenes when he’s not rocking the bathrobe, and Pendleton has even confirmed it was his personal piece. I’ve always been fascinated with the mismatches and muted tones in that movie, but to know a lot of it came from Jeff Bridges’ ‘90s closet is particularly cool.