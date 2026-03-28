I Just Found Out Half Of The Dude's Wardrobe Was 'Scored' From Jeff Bridges' Own Closet
The dude abides in Jeff Bridges' wardrobe.
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I grew up near Louisville, Ky, and for years there The Big Lebowski lived on through Lebowski fest, an annual bowling-filled event for fans to celebrate the Ethan and Joel Coen movie. Despite not being a big hit upon release, it’s been around in the cultural consciousness for practically my entire life, yet I still occasionally learn a BTS fact or two about the Jeff Bridges movie I'd never known before.
That’s exactly what happened this week, when I learned like half of The Dude’s wardrobe was actually “scored” from Jeff Bridges’ own closet after he joined The Big Lebowski cast. It's probably one of the wilder celebrity fashion facts I've accrued over the years. The actor confirmed the stories in an interview with Larry King a while back, noting:
His costume designer, Mary Zophres, said separately that Bridges is very involved in the costuming for his characters, which checks out with the rest of the story and is intent on using wardrobe to help build the personalities we see onscreen. That may be just like, his opinion, man, but it pays off in spades.Article continues below
Zophres has been open about the other inspirations for the Dude’s wardrobe before, and I had known the iconic bathrobe The Dude wears was sourced at a literal grocery store, Ralph's. (A move that subsequently then inspired Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another.) She told the story to Another Man Mag a few years ago:
I do think about The Dude a lot in regards to vintage. He famously wears that vintage Westerly Sweater from Pendleton in many scenes when he’s not rocking the bathrobe, and Pendleton has even confirmed it was his personal piece. I’ve always been fascinated with the mismatches and muted tones in that movie, but to know a lot of it came from Jeff Bridges’ ‘90s closet is particularly cool.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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