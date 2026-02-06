Glen Powell Said What We’re All Thinking After Nick Jonas Ended Up Borrowing His Pal’s Unwashed Pants

Friends help out friends when they can. The closer you are to somebody, the more you’re willing to do for them. Good friends will even share each other's clothes, so to hear that Nick Jonas recently wore Glen Powell’s pants wouldn’t be that unusual a situation. However, the circumstances are not that simple.

Nick Jonas just dropped a video on Instagram where he reveals that during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he wore a pair of pants that were provided to him by an unnamed brand. When putting them on before the show, however, he discovered a piece of paper in one of the pockets. That paper was an airline boarding pass belonging to, of all people, The Running Man actor Glen Powell.

This means that, apparently, Powell had been given the same pair of pants for some previous public appearance, and after he did it, he returned them to the company, who then sent the same pants to Nick Jonas. Of course, the elephant in the room here is that the pants must not have been washed in between celebrity uses. Glen Powell himself is a bit weirded out by this as he commented on the post, saying…

They didn’t wash these for you?!? I feel like the Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants should incorporate some sort of hygiene pact.

What makes the whole situation weirder is that while Glen Powell is shocked that nobody washed these pants, Nick Jonas apparently is not. He indicates that this is not the first time that he’s reached into a pocket of the provided pants and found something belonging to the last person who wore them. Apparently, it’s a normal thing. The free stuff celebrities get feels a lot less cool now.

Now, Powell and Jonas are friends who are supposed to make a buddy comedy together at some point. So, it's nice to know that they wear the same size pants if anything goes wrong in wardrobe on the set.

To be fair, they are nice pants. Check out Nick Jonas’ performance on The Tonight Show and get a look at the pants in question, which were once worn by Glen Powell on an airplane.

At this point, we don’t know how far The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants extends. If Glen Powell and Nick Jonas have worn the pants, there’s a good chance other celebrities have as well, or they will in the future. These pants could end up going all over the world.

I hope Nick Jonas left something in the pocket so that the next celeb to wear them knows that these pants were once on The Tonight Show. It would be cool to wear pants once worn by Nick Jonas and Glen Powell, though if I somehow ever discover I have those pants, I’m still going to wash them first.