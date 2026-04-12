The Unexpected (And Cookie-Oriented) Way Taylor Swift Is Being Brought Back Up In Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s trial is approaching and, ahead of that, developments related to the case are continuing to unfold. Most recently, a judge dismissed 10 of the 13 claims that Lively (38) made against Baldoni (42). With the court date on the horizon, both sides are currently proceeding accordingly and making arrangements for their cases. It would now seem that, as a part of that, Swift (a longtime associate of Lively’s) has been brought up again, and a pastry-related detail is part of the reason for that.

Why Is Taylor Swift Being Pulled Back Into The Lively/Baldoni Legal Drama?

A jury will soon have to be selected for the Lively/Baldoni case and, with that, both of the actors’ legal teams reportedly worked “collaboratively” to form a list of questions to be asked of potential jurors. Per Page Six, one question involves whether jurors are familiar with people who may testify during the case, and a list of public figures is also allegedly included. Swift (36) is reportedly on that list alongside people like Ryan Reynolds (Lively’s husband) and Robyn Lively (Blake’s sister) as well as Jenny Slate and Colleen Hoover.

On top of all that, it has also been reported that Lively’s team recently filed various exhibits (or pieces of evidence), and that prompted Baldoni’s team to request for more time to review them. Among those items brought up by Lively’s team is purportedly a link to an article that includes information about Taylor Swift’s cookie recipe. There are also apparently a number of photos of both Swift and Lively. Via the legal docs Baldoni’s team filed, they responded to those items and others, saying:

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It is exceptionally unlikely Lively would show such materials, or that the jury would gain any insight from them.

All in all, Blake Lively and her legal team submitted 68 exhibits in total, and Justin Baldoni and his attorneys are requesting an additional week to look over them. Those purported articles of evidence aside, there remains the question of whether Swift will actually be called upon to appear in court well over a year after she was first brought into the conflict between the two lead stars of It Ends with Us.

How Was Taylor Swift Originally Pulled Into The Lively/Baldoni Case?

Back in December 2024, Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni and accused him of sexually harassing her on the set of IEWU (on which she was the lead actress and he was the director). Lively also accused Baldoni of using a PR firm to launch a smear campaign against him. Baldoni denied the claims and, after Lively sued him and his Wayfarer Studios banner on the basis of her accusations, he countersued her, Ryan Reynolds and others for $400 million for alleged extortion, defamation and more. (Baldoni’s suit was later tossed.)

Taylor Swift was eventually mentioned in Baldoni’s lawsuit when he referenced the actress’ presence at a meeting held at Lively’s penthouse, where he, Lively and Reynolds reportedly discussed IEWU’s rooftop scene. In a different filing, Lively also made claims about Baldoni and his PR team allegedly aiming to “explore planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilizing these tactics to ‘bully’ into getting what they want.”

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By the summer of 2025, Swift was also subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni due to supposed conversations she may have had with Blake Lively in regard to the latter’s accusations against Baldoni. However, the subpoena was later withdrawn. Insiders have alleged that Swift wants nothing to do with this ongoing legal drama and that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and her dad, Scott, have been trying to protect her. To that point, it was also alleged that Scott leaked documents to team Baldoni in an attempt to counteract an alleged threat from Lively. It was alleged that Lively threatened to release text exchanges involving Swift unless the singer publicly supported her, but those claims were eventually denied by Lively’s lawyer.

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Swift and Lively allegedly remain estranged from each other as the latter’s legal saga continues to play out. As of this writing, there’s also no official indication as to whether the “Willow” singer will actually be called upon to testify during the trial, which begins on May 18. Right now, it’s also unclear whether Swift’s cookie recipe will also be retained as an official exhibit in the case.