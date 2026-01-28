Karen Gillan With The Skinny: What Does The Rock's Stunt Double Do When He Has Downtime On The Jumanji Set?

I have to say I’ve absolutely been loving the bits we’ve gotten to see from Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on social media since the new Jumanji movie began filming a short while back. Of course, the cast has been good about giving away pretty much nothing about the plot, with Karen Gillan even hiding a storyboard in one post (as if we were looking at anything but her abs). But they do seem to be having a lot of fun, as evidenced by Gillan’s interactions with The Rock’s bodyguard.

You may already know The Rock’s stuntperson from the epic story that’s told from time to time about how Johnson gifted him a truck on the set of his other action/adventure series Jungle Cruise. Tanoai Reed's been the stunt double for the actor for an extremely long time. They worked together starting on The Scorpion King and on subsequent movies in the former WWE star's career. Which brings us to their latest venture, an action-adventure sequel for Sony.

So, now, on the set of The Rock’s third Jumanji movie (the fourth overall), Reed is back. He’s there to do some of the heavy lifting when some of the bigger action sequences come into play, but have you ever wondered what stunt doubles do on set when there’s downtime? According to this funny post from Karen Gillan, she’s enlisted the man as her resident umbrella holder.

(Image credit: Karen Gillan)

There may have been some uproar over her Jumanji costume, but listen: a girl can't get all red in the sunshine while filming a movie where she's an unchanging video game character in short shorts and a crop top! While I didn't see it coming when she enlisted Johnson's stunt double to do the task, somebody's gotta do it, and I guess it might as well be the big, tall dude with good reach and a lot of downtime in between scenes.

And they say chivalry is dead.

Meanwhile, the story behind The Rock even working with Tanoai Reed is wild. Reed was already a stuntman in Hollywood who'd gone as Dwayne Johnson for Halloween a year before The Scorpion King. He was a similar size to the actor, and fit into his costumes perfectly, so was hired on the spot. Sometime down the line, they both found out they were actually cousins down the line, with Johnson's mom knowing Reed's dad.

It was meant to be, and now he's got a side gig hustling for Karen Gillan. Hollywood gonna Hollywood.