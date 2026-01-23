That Time Emily Blunt Gave David Krumholtz Some Solid Hollywood Advice (That Supergirl Promptly Ignored)

Advice about someone’s physical appearance can be tricky territory, even for a Hollywood mainstay like David Krumholtz. But every once in a while, it’s refreshingly specific. And when that advice comes courtesy of Emily Blunt, it’s probably worth listening to. The Santa Clause star recently shared a behind-the-scenes story about a piece of Hollywood wisdom he received from his Oppenheimer costar, advice that his upcoming Supergirl project would ultimately ignore.

Krumholtz took to Instagram to post a throwback photo from the Critics’ Choice Awards, along with a caption highlighting two memorable moments from the night: being part of the celebration when Oppenheimer won Best Picture, and receiving what he now describes as genuinely solid career advice from Blunt about embracing his thinning hair. You can see the post for yourself below.

According to Krumholtz, the Live Die Repeat actress encouraged him to ditch the hair fibers he’d been using to mask thinning spots and simply go natural. It was straightforward, confidence-driven advice from someone who has navigated Hollywood scrutiny at the highest level. As the Numb3rs actor noted in his caption, the guidance was well-intentioned, probably correct, and then completely forgotten once he found himself staring down his 2026 movie schedule.

Despite embracing the natural look, the change hasn’t noticeably helped his career, at least not in the way one might hope. In fact, when it came time to appear in Supergirl, the production promptly slapped a toupee on his head anyway.

In Supergirl, Krumholtz is set to play Zor-El, Kara Zor-El’s Kryptonian father and Superman’s uncle, a role with deep roots in DC lore. While plot details are still being kept under wraps, the film is expected to draw heavily from Tom King’s acclaimed comic run, where Zor-El typically appears in flashbacks tied to Krypton’s destruction and Supergirl’s origins. For The Deuce alum, a lifelong comic book fan, the casting is a full-circle moment he’s described as a “personal triumph.”

And yes, that likely explains the toupee. As a Kryptonian scientist and member of an older generation on Krypton, Zor-El is usually depicted with a more traditional, stately look, the kind of timeless, heroic aesthetic that new superhero movies rarely leave to chance. Even if the Plot Against America performer had fully embraced Blunt’s advice in real life, Supergirl’s production would understandably prioritize visual continuity with decades of Superman and Supergirl mythology. In other words, authenticity is great, but when you’re playing a symbol of hope from a doomed alien world, the wig is probably non-negotiable.

As a man with thinning hair myself, Blunt’s advice is appreciated and seems to lean into a growing cultural push toward authenticity, particularly as more actors openly reject impossible beauty standards. But when suiting up for an upcoming DC movie, wearing a “rug” is probably part of the gig.

Fans can catch David Krumholtz and his toupee when Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, continuing the first Chapter of the DCU.