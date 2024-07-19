Kate Hudson Just Got Asked About An Old ‘Urban Legend’ That Had To Do With Filming Rom-Coms With Matthew McConaughey

Sometimes Watch What Happens Live just hits the spot and answers questions I didn’t even know I had about my favorite celebrities. Early in their careers, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey starred in some memorable rom-coms together: How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Fool’s Gold. During the production of the latter, a rumor ran around the actress had forced her co-star to wear deodorant and, of course, Andy Cohen had to ask about it.

Hudson was seemingly startled the old “urban legend” got brought up again during a fan Q&A portion of her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance. Answering with a vociferous “no,” the actress and mom of three clarified the truth about the Texas actor, confirming there is a deodorant-related story about McConaughey– but it has nothing to do with her.

No! No, he doesn’t wear deodorant. By the way, I don’t either, as Brad just realized backstage – I had to look for a deodorant back there. My thing was I could smell him from a mile away. We were so close. We’re au naturals.

Clearly, the lack of deodorant wasn’t a huge problem for the two stars. They appeared together in their first movie in 2003 and then got back into the rom-com game again in 2008 with Fool’s Gold. I’m assuming if there were any real smell issues she simply wouldn’t have said “yes” to a second movie.

What Matthew McConaughey Has Said About Deodorant Use

Fans who keep up with the Matthew McConaughey probably already know his deodorant use has been nonexistent for decades. I once even saw a reddit thread where a fan referred to the actor as “Intersmellar,” so it’s a relatively widely known thing. He himself has commented on his penchant for hating deodorant, telling People in 2005 he hadn’t “worn deodorant in 20 years” – and that was nearly 20 years ago.

His co-star Yvette Nicole Brown also commented on this a few years ago, noting that McConaughey skips the antiperspirant but does “smell like good living.” So it’s clear his personal hygiene isn’t a huge issue for the people he shares the screen with. And it is worth pointing out that by 2014 McConaughey did tell the Los Angeles Times he is less rigid with the "no deodorant" rule these days and does sometimes wear it-- when he's trying to make a good first impression.

I do wear some deodorant and, at the right times, fragrance. Fragrance [often] makes a first impression; your scent can hit people’s noses even before they look you in the eye. It’s how they know you’re coming or “What is that that’s coming?”

While Matthew McConaughey’s rom-com days had seemingly been behind him, but as the genre is making a comeback, there is some chatter there could be another How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days with him and Hudson. This would make sense, given it’s the rom-com McConaughey still makes the most money from. Though, I'd recommend setting it someplace the weather is cold.