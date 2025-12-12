Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt Are Going To Give Their Kid A 'Staten Island Normal' Name. What That Means

Pete Davidson has kept his career going strong in the years since leaving Saturday Night Live, but he and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt will soon embark on a new kind of project: parenthood. The comedian and actress/model announced the pregnancy with a viral post back in July of the 2025 TV schedule, and Davidson opened up about their plans for the baby's arrival. Specifically, what he and Hewitt are planning on naming their little one. While he didn't specifically drop a name, he shared why they're taking the "Staten Island Normal" approach as his fatherhood dream comes true.

The Bupkis star spoke with People about his and Elsie Hewitt's plans for their child, saying that they're "just excited to meet this little thing." He explained that while they have yet to select a name, they've at least decided what they're not going to do. Davidson shared:

For a while, we were like, should we do that weird Hollywood thing where it's like a color or something? And then I think we're more into the Staten Island [N]ormal.

Celebrities do often choose unconventional names for their kids, with Scarlett Johansson acknowledging that "Cosmo" was an unusual choice for her son with SNL regular (and Pete Davidson's ferry co-owner) Colin Jost. MGK, a close friend of Davidson's, and Megan Fox named their daughter "Saga Blade Fox-Baker," with an explanation for "what Saga means" for her. Davidson went on to explain the "Staten Island Normal" approach he's taking with the London-born Elsie Hewitt:

Mikey, Johnny, Tommy, Mark or Amy, Bridget, Maggie sort of route, because that's missing, I miss that. Remember when you were growing up, you knew like seven Franks?

I can't say that I knew anywhere near seven Franks from where I lived far from Staten Island, but my high school class included just about every spelling of "Caitlin" and "Katie," so I can see what Pete Davidson means! The SNL vet himself has a pretty classic name with "Peter," although "Elsie" is a more unusual name on the American side of the pond compared to the examples that Davidson came up with. He went on to share that they don't have to go for Staten Island Normal for the full name:

We were thinking the middle name could be a little fun.

Perhaps Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt will announce their child has a Staten Island Normal first name and more of a "Hollywood" middle name, but I at least feel confident that the soon-to-be parents will put more thought into it than he and Colin Jost did in naming their ferry Titanic 2. (Davidson has acknowledged that it was "insane" to buy a boat as big as the ferry.)

The parents to be have had a whirlwind romance over the past year after going public with their relationship in March, with news of their pregnancy breaking just months later. Rumor had it in the fall that the duo have discussed marriage and an engagement is expected, but they're in no rush to tie the knot. For now, we can all just wish them the best with the birth of their child, and wait to hear just what a Staten Island Normal name sounds like when combined with a potentially more Hollywood middle name.