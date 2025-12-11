Critics Have Seen Ella McCay, And They Think The Political Drama ‘Should Come With A Sugar-Content Warning’
New James L. Brooks movie in theaters December 12.
James L. Brooks has had a celebrated career, co-creating classic series including The Simpsons and directing movies like As Good as It Gets and Terms of Endearment, which won him an Academy Award for Best Director. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they can all be great. Ella McCay is the latest project from Brooks, hitting the 2025 movie calendar on December 12. Critics have seen the political dramedy, and their reviews are pretty harsh, calling the movie “borderline abysmal” and a “sloppy slog.”
Ella McCay is set in 2008 and stars Sex Education’s Emma Mackey as the title character who suddenly is appointed governor. As she navigates her new position, she faces challenges including a potential scandal and accidentally getting high on her brother’s edibles. Playing on one of the director’s hits, Nick Schager of the Daily Beast calls it “as bad as it gets,” and, according to Schager, that may be wittier than anything he saw in Ella McCay, which is lacking charm but full of generic, hokey idealism. He continues:
Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post jests, “My kingdom for a Spanglish!” as he rates Ella McCay 1 out of 4 stars, calling it “cheesy and interminable.” It’s depressing, Oleksinski writes, that such a talented director could give us something so “cloying and empty-headed.” He continues:
David Rooney of THR says he possibly speaks for most critics when he acknowledges how painful it is to lambaste the work of such a beloved titan of the entertainment industry. His hope is that Ella McCay is quickly forgotten in order to avoid tarnishing James L. Brooks’ legacy. Rooney writes:
Courtney Small of Exclaim! says Ella McCay is drunk on nostalgia, stumbling across numerous conflicts but failing to explore any of them. According to the critic, the movie “preaches the importance of finding the strength to have honest and healing conversations, but has nothing of note to say.” Small continues:
Meanwhile, some critics are able to find the James L. Brooks charm. Pete Hammond of Deadline hopes that audiences will give this unassuming and all-too-rare throwback comedy a chance. The director has once again created a richly interesting and conflicted woman, and the critic thinks audiences will see a star being born in Emma Mackey’s performance. Hammond continues:
While some are finding the good in the classic filmmaker’s first movie in 15 years, the majority seem to have trouble getting past a tonal imbalance, an outdated sense of idealism and nostalgia for 2008-era politics. It currently holds a 22% on Rotten Tomatoes from 45 reviews.
However, if this sounds like the boost your holiday needs, and you want to see Emma Mackey tackle the gubernatorial world, Ella McCay arrives in theaters on Friday, December 12.
