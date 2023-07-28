Kevin Bacon Embraced His Kenergy By Mashing Up Two Songs From Barbie, And The Goats And I'm Here For It

Spoilers ahead for Barbie.

Barbie is officially a sensation. The online memes are absolutely hilarious, and fans are embracing their inner doll with the cutest Barbiecore outfits for their movie theater outings. The film has also had some great musical influences, and its Mark Ronson-produced soundtrack has been a massive hit. The movie features other great musical references from the 90s, which Kevin Bacon channeled in his awesome mashup of songs from the movie.

While new songs by Dua Lipa and Lizzo may be the highlights from the Barbie soundtrack, fans are also loving the incorporation of “Push” by Matchbox Twenty and “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls. They are both used in completely different ways in the film, but Bacon found sonic similarities between the songs. The Footloose star mashed up the two iconic 90s tunes into a catchy song that he sang to his goats. You can see Bacon’s Instagram video below:

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) A photo posted by on

In the movie, “Push” is sung by Ryan Gosling’s Ken at Barbie. She pretends to be interested to distract Ken while the plan to take back BarbieLand commences. “Closer to Fine” is sung by Barbie as she embarks on her journey into the real world. The 90s references are abundant in the Mattel flick, reflecting director Greta Gerwig’s own upbringing on the film. Bacon is the perfect actor for the mashup, as the 90s was a heyday for the actor, with Tremors and Sleepers being highlights.

Kevin Bacon serenading his goats has been a highlight of the internet and this Barbie mashup is just the tip of the iceberg. The Friday the 13th actor has sung Beyonce to his furry friends, before hopping on the "Corn Song" trend. He is a blast to follow on social media, as the actor hilariously hops on fun internet trends like the Footloose dance. With his song and dance skills being well documented, maybe the They/Them actor should’ve accompanied Gosling and the rest of the Kens in BarbieLand.

I’d be excited to see what other Barbie mash-ups Bacon has up his sleeve. I’d love to hear a mix of “I’m Just Ken” and “Dance the Night,” and I bet the goats would too. Maybe he could even get in on the Barbenheimer internet meme and set some Barbie songs to the tune of the Oppenheimer score. That would be a lot more difficult with just a guitar, but with Kevin Bacon’s musical talent and Kenergy, he could probably figure it out. He could incorporate some of his smooth dance moves as well.

You can see all of Barbie’s great musical moments by checking out the film now in theaters. Kevin Bacon fans should also check out our feature on where to watch some of the best projects from the Mystic River star. For more information on other movies heading to cinemas later this year, you can consult our 2023 movie release schedule.