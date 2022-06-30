Of Course Kevin Bacon Got Into Viral Footloose Trend, And He And Wife Kyra Sedgwick Crushed It

Footloose will always be an important movie to watch to remind you about the power of dancing. It had the best soundtrack that’ll make anyone want to cut loose . Do you know who else thinks so? The leading man himself, Kevin Bacon. He recently hit the living room floor with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, to get in on the viral Footloose trend.

There are some songs that you can’t help but dance a jig to as soon as you turn it on. Kevin Bacon, who played Ren MacCormack in the 1984 dance flick, posted an Instagram video of him and Kyra Sedgwick performing their own spin of the choreography with Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” playing in the background. His caption reads, “I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography but figured we’d give it a spin.” Take a look below:

Kevin Bacon is an example of an actor who will never forget the roles that made him iconic. We will always remember the energy and talent he brought out to the role of Ren, who fought for a small town to allow dancing again. The 63-year-old actor still takes the opportunity to show the world that the man can still dance, like when he showed off his moves on Jimmy Fallon’s show. He also had no problem giving the Footloose remake a thumbs up as he commended the cast of the 2011 dance drama. All this proves that Ren McCormack will always have a special place in Kevin Bacon’s heart.

Another person in Kevin Bacon’s heart is his wife and dance partner, The Closer’s Kyra Sedgwick. They’ve been married since September 4, 1988. The Hollywood couple met on the set of the PBS television movie Lemon Sky and have starred in a number of movies together like Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman and Loverboy. Believe it or not, these two are actually distant cousins to each other . Well, more like step-cousins, so they’re safe there. They have a loving family of two children.

The Golden Globe winner’s next project will not exactly have him dancing to the beat, but converting LGBTQ+ campers in Blumhouse’s They/Them . Kevin Bacon will be playing the camp’s director Owen Whistler in this “queer empowerment story.” John Logan will be making his directorial debut, who was inspired by the idea after the release of the conversion therapy documentary Pray Away . With more LGBTQ+ films coming around, the mix of horror and gay pride will give us the chance to see an LGBTQ+ character as the hero in a horror film.