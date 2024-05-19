Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga Has Screened For Critics, And They’re Mixed On The First Chapter Of His Western Epic
What are the critics saying?
In recent years, Kevin Costner has garnered buzz for his role as the imposing John Dutton III on the hit drama series Yellowstone. Now, he’s set to return to the silver screen in his latest directorial effort, Horizon: An American Saga. The opening chapter in this multi-film franchise is the first movie Costner has directed in nearly 20 years, and it’s been touted as a major event. Anticipation continues to rise amongst Costner fans and those who love westerns. Amid that, the first movie has finally screened for critics, and they have mixed thoughts.
Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, where Kevin Costner and much of the film’s team were present. According to Variety, after the movie ended, it received an 11-minute standing ovation that left Costner teary-eyed. It would seem that a number of viewers are taken with the 69-year-old filmmaker’s latest take on the old west. Pete Hammond of Deadline mostly praised the three-hour feature, citing Costner’s ambitious story as well as his approach to the female and Indigenous characters among other elements. Additionally, Hammond said the following:
As seen in Horizon’s trailer, it focuses on the establishment and expansion of the American West following the Civil War. Also highlighted are the complicated elements that come with white settlers’ attempts to claim areas originally belonging to Native Americans. An impressive ensemble has also been assembled for these movies, as the Field of Dreams star is joined by Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Danny Huston, Jena Malone, Giovanni Ribisi, Glynn Turman, Michael Rooker, Luke Wilson, Thomas Payne, Thomas Haden Church, Jamie Campbell Bower and Will Patton (of Yellowstone). THR’s David Rooney was mixed on the production, which he calls a “clumsy slog” and argued that its cast is underserved by the story:
Contrarily, our sister site, Total Film, was higher on the film. James Mottram seemed to be swept up in Kevin Costner’s epic, which has a (rating that puts it in line with Yellowstone). He seemed to appreciate the copious amount of characters and how the film takes its time when putting all of the necessary pieces in place:
Yet The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood wasn’t as kind, likening the feature to a production one might watch on TV. While summing it all up, he also laid out some of the other gripes he has with this theatrical endeavor:
As history has shown, Kevin Costner’s movies can be simultaneously captivating and imperfect in a number of respects. It remains to be seen how other film pundits will react to the first part of Horizon but, as of right now, early reviews might suggest that this is a mixed bag. Of course, audiences will just have to decide upon that for themselves.
Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 opens in theaters on June 28, while Chapter 2 of the four-film epic is set to bow on August 16 as part of the 2024 movie schedule.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.