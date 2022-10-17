Kevin Costner Is Re-Teaming With A Yellowstone Alum For His Western Movie Horizon

While Kevin Costner certainly hasn’t been absent from the cinematic space in recent years, he has been primarily occupied playing John Dutton in the hit TV show Yellowstone. It’s also been nearly 20 years since Costner sat in the director’s chair, but the actor has finally found his directorial follow-up to 2003’s Open Range. Costner is making a massive Western called Horizon, and it’s been revealed that he’s re-teaming with a Yellowstone alum for the upcoming movie.

Will Patton, who recurred in Yellowstone Seasons 3 and 4 as Garrett Randall, the biological father of Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton, has joined the cast of Horizon, per Deadline. This will be the fourth time Patton and Kevin Costner have worked together, with 1987’s No Way Out and 1997’s The Postman preceding Yellowstone. Patton’s notable credits from recent years include playing Deputy Frank Hawkins in Blumhouse’s Halloween movies, Avery Sunderland in the short-lived Swamp Thing series and currently starring as Wayne Tillerson in Outer Range, which Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch.

No details about who Will Patton is playing in Horizon were revealed, but he’s now one of the many actors that Kevin Costner will both direct and co-star alongside. Back in August, it was revealed that Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower will be along for the ride, as will Avatar’s Sam Worthington and American Sniper’s Sienna Miller. Horizon’s sprawling cast also includes Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone and Michael Angarano, to name a few. Just like with Patton, none of their roles have been disclosed.

Plot-wise, all we know about Horizon is that it will tell the story of America’s expansion into the West across a 15-year period pre and post-American Civil War, with those making the grueling trek enduring the natural elements and interacting with the indigenous peoples, and some even taking ruthless measures to ensure they could settle on this land. Horizon will be Costner’s fourth time directing a movie, as along with the aforementioned The Postman and Open Range, he helmed 1990’s Dances With Wolves. Costner is also producing Horizon through his Territory Pictures production company and co-wrote the script with Jon Baird.

Horizon began filming on August 29 in souther Utah, and production is expected to wrap up by the end of November. Kevin Costner revealed in June that Horizon is being “planned as four movies” that will connect as an overarching saga. Costner also said that he’s aiming to release a new Horizon movie ever three months, although we’ll have to wait if that’s a feasible plan or if there will be a longer gap between each movie. Despite New Line Cinema working with Territory Pictures to put Horizon together, Costner noted that the project was sold as “an event television movie,” although he acknowledged that it’ll ultimately be the studio that decades how it’s released. So for now, it’s unclear if Horizon will screen in theaters or if it’ll debut on cable/streaming instead.

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on Horizon’s progress. You can see Will Patton now in Halloween Ends, which is simultaneously playing in theaters and streamable with a Peacock subscription. Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on the Paramount Network on November 13.