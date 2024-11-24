Kevin Costner's Best Western Movies And How To Watch Them

Because Kevin Costner has starred in so many great Western movies, no one could have been a better choice to lead the Yellowstone cast as John Dutton... until his decision to quit. Hopefully, his departure from Paramount Network's neo-Western drama does not mark the end of his relationship with this genre.

If Clint Eastwood can still make shoot-em-up thrillers (of a historical and modern variety) well into his 90s, I cannot see why Kevin Costner should stop anytime soon. Let’s celebrate his acclaimed cinematic career highlights playing a 19th-century hero or an old-fashioned modern badass so far with this guide on how to watch the best Western movies starring the actor.

(Image credit: sony)

Silverado (1985)

Director: Lawrence Kasdan

Starring: Kevin Kline, John Glenn, Danny Glover, Kevin Costner

What it’s about: Four misfits become travel partners en route to a town where they become heroes in the 1880s.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: Also one of the best Western movies on Netflix, Silverado sees Kevin Costner play sharp-shooter Jake, marking the beginning of his relationship with the genre.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Director: Kevin Costner

Starring: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene

What it’s about: A decorated Civil War-era soldier befriends a Sioux tribe and learns their ways.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: One of Kevin Costner’s best ‘90s movies, Dances with Wolves, not only became a Best Picture Oscar winner but earned Costner an Academy Award for Best Director.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Director: Lawrence Kasdan

Starring: Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman

What it’s about: The story of how a burdened gunfighter became one of the Old West’s most iconic figures of legend.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: Kevin Costner reunited with Silverado director to play to title role of Wyatt Earp – a biopic that, despite coming out in such close proximity to another film about the eponymous Western hero (Tombstone) is remembered fondly for its ambitiousness and strong performances.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Open Range (2003)

Director: Kevin Costner

Starring: Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner, Annette Bening, Michael Gambon

What it’s about: A former gunslinger plots revenge against a corrupt landowner who kidnapped one of his cowhands.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: Costner would return to the genre from both behind and in front of the camera for Open Range – an action-packed adaptation of Lauran Paine’s novel.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Let Him Go (2020)

Director: Thomas Bezucha

Starring: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane

What it’s about: A retired sheriff and his wife make a dangerous, single-handed attempt to rescue their young grandson after he is taken from their son’s widow in early 1960s Montana.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: While Kevin Costner does not see it as a Western, there is no denying that Let Him Go, which ends violently, is a heart-racing thriller about taking justice in your own hands (like many people did in the Old West) inspired from the novel by Larry Watson.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 (2024)

Director: Kevin Costner

Starring: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington

What it’s about: The emotional turmoil of the United States Civil War, as seen through the eyes of a horse trader, his family, and his foes.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: One of Kevin Costner’s most ambitious projects yet is Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 – the first installment of a four-part franchise with an uncertain fate, since Chapter 2 was pulled from the upcoming 2024 movies schedule.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Waterworld (1995)

Director: Kevin Reynolds

Starring: Kevin Costner, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Dennis Hopper

What it’s about: In a dystopian future in which the world is entirely submerged, a daring mariner reluctantly tries to help a woman and young girl search for a fabled dry land.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: While this post-apocalyptic action movie is certainly not a Western by traditional standards, it is easy to compare its tone and themes to some Western classics and Costner’s Mariner to some of the genre’s most iconic anti-heroic outlaws.

(Image credit: History Channel)

BONUS: Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

Director: Kevin Reynolds

Starring: Kevin Costner, Bill Paxton

What it’s about: The legendary, increasingly violent feud between two families living on the border of West Virginia and Kentucky.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: Kevin Costner earned an Emmy and Golden Globe for his performance as “Devil” Anse McCoy in Hatfields & McCoys – History Channel’s acclaimed, smash hit three-part miniseries.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

BONUS: Yellowstone (2018-Present)

Starring: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser

What it’s about: A family of ranchers work to protect their precious Montana land by any means necessary.

Why it is one of Kevin Costner’s best Western movies: Kevin Costner earned a Golden Globe for his performance as John Dutton on Yellowstone – creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s neo-Western TV show that continues to captivate viewers beyond Costner’s exit with its grounded and gritty drama.

I think most fans of the genre would agree that, on a Mount Rushmore bearing the faces of the four most iconic Western movie actors, one of them would have to be Kevin Costner.