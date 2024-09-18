1000 Bottles Of Lubricant Were Found In Diddy’s Home Back In March, And The View Hosts Couldn’t Stop Cracking One Joke About It

Yesterday's arrest of Diddy has become the major story celebrity story of the moment. While the rapper is facing some serious consequences as he is currently in jail in New York on federal charges, some of the information that’s being released is causing some nervous laughter. One of the details is that when Diddy’s home was raided earlier this year, apparently a thousand bottles of lube were recovered.

On the evening of September 16, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and the singer has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering among other charges. On The View recently, and posted by Page Six on TikTok, the case was discussed and co-hosts Alyssa Farrah Griffith and Whoopi Goldberg laughed at the idea that lubricant “is not a crime.”

@pagesix The “View” co-hosts cracked a joke about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking arrest after it was revealed that 1,000 bottles of lubricant were found during the March raids of his Miami and Los Angeles homes. ♬ original sound - Pagesix | Celebrity Gossip

The lubricant was apparently discovered during a raid of Diddy's home by federal agents back in March. Video of the event went viral due to the considerable force that was brought to bear. From that point, it became clear that Diddy was suspected of some sort of criminal activity and that charges of some kind would eventually be filed. Now that the arrest has happened, more details are coming to light.

While certainly not a crime, the lubricant is potentially evidence of the alleged sex trafficking that Diddy has been charged with, specifically the “freak offs” which was reportedly the name for sex parties Diddy is accused to have had, which may have included underage girls and people who did not consent.

The hosts on The View aren’t the only ones using the excessive lube stock as a punchline. 50 Cent, one of Diddy’s rap contemporaries made reference to it on Twitter. The two rappers have had an ongoing feud for years and 50 Cent is producing a documentary that is coming to Netflix about Diddy’s situation and current legal issues.

Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/JEo2zqRe4QSeptember 17, 2024

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges in New York. However, he remains in jail right now because he was denied bail. His attorneys are appealing the bail decision. They had asked that Diddy be released on $50 million bail and wear an ankle monitor.

Diddy’s legal woes began in the fall of 2023 when ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused the rapper of abuse. While he denied the allegations a video of the abuse surfaced soon after. The federal investigation into Combs followed soon after, and a series of seemingly unrelated lawsuits, including one from a former band member, have piled on top.

50 Cent’s documentary is certainly going to have a lot more to cover now that Diddy has actually been arrested and charged in this case. The View will also likely have plenty more to talk about as this case will likely remain in the news for the foreseeable future.