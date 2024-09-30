Kendra Wilkinson Clarifies ‘Nothing Bad Ever Happened To Me’ Comment About Diddy’s Parties And Her Time At Playboy

It seems every day there’s new information coming about about Sean “Diddy” Combs and his infamous “Freak Offs” following the music mogul’s arrest on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. With stories circulating about 1,000 bottles of lube and Selena Gomez being mistaken for a “Lady Valet,” many of P. Diddy’s celebrity friends may be trying to distance themselves from him. Kendra Wilkinson, meanwhile, did comment on the parties she attended while talking about her years in the Playboy Mansion, and she has clarified her comments about “nothing bad” ever happening to her.

Kendra Wilkinson Discusses Her Experience At Playboy Mansion And Diddy Parties

Before we get to the clarification, let’s look back at what Kendra Wilkinson said. A little over a week after Sean Combs was arrested , The Girls Next Door star visited The Kyle & Jackie O Show , where she discussed living with Hugh Hefner in the Playboy Mansion. She talked about feeling safe there, and she told the hosts, “I’m not saying that nothing bad ever happened to anyone else, but I’m saying that nothing bad happened to me." Wilkinson was then asked if she’d been to Diddy’s parties, and she continued:

I remember just going to like one or two, but again, like, I had a great time in my youth. I don’t really see anything, like, I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion. So I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen, I’m saying that, you know, nothing bad ever happened to me.

The conversation then went back to her time at Playboy. Kendra Wilkinson only spoke of her own experiences and didn’t discount what alleged victims have said, but she still got some harsh reactions from fans and felt the need to speak out again.

Kendra Clarifies Her Statement On P. Diddy’s Parties

On September 28, the Kendra on Top star responded to backlash she’s received over her comments, clarifying that the conversation happened in the midst of her talking about the Playboy Mansion. Kendra Wilkinson posted to Threads :

Sorry guys. I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk. I’ve only been to a few parties with him there back in the day. I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges allegations. I pray for the victims and justice.

While some celebrities may be watching their words right now or trying to distance themselves from P. Diddy, others are speaking out, including Dr. LaJoyce Brookshire, who said on the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment that her “spidey senses” were always on high alert at his parties . Like Kendra Wilkinson, she said she never saw anything bad happen because she “never stayed late enough at the party to see.”

One person who may know something — though we don’t know what — is Ashton Kutcher, as a previous Hot Ones interview has resurfaced in which the actor said there’s “a lot I can’t tell” when asked about Diddy’s parties.

Sean Combs is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial.