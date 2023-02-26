Kevin Hart Dealing With Controversy Again After Egyptian Show Gets Canceled, Allegedly Due To Some Comments He'd Made
The cancelation was announced only a day before the planned performance.
Funnyman Kevin Hart is known for his upbeat and comedic antics and, as many know, Hart has some great movies under his belt. But that hasn’t stopped the stand-up superstar from courting his fair share of controversy. From stepping down as Oscar host due to social media posts deemed homophobic to a very public cheating scandal, the Jumanji star has seen his fair share of public media storms. Well, it would seem the superstar is dealing with backlash yet again, after his planned Egyptian comedy shows were canceled, allegedly due to some comments he made back in 2022.
The Ride Along actor was scheduled to perform in Nasr City at the Cairo International Stadium on Feb. 21 during his “Reality Check” comedy tour. Fans were shocked to find out the show was canceled, just a day before the planned event. According to the Atlanta Black Star, there seems to be some dispute over the show's cancelation. The Egypt Independent reports that the comedian’s show was canceled due to “local logistical issues.” Yet Al-Monitor claims the performance was canned due to comments Kevin Hart shared last December, when he allegedly said ancient Egyptians were Black:
Many were not buying the agency’s reasoning for the show’s cancelation and began calling them out in the comments. One fan wrote that they believe it had everything to do with the A-lister's suppose support of the “afrocentric movement”. The person commented on the agency’s post:
Another fan went as far as saying the country of Egypt was guilty of whitewashing history. They wrote:
It was reported in December that Kevin Hart had allegedly said, “We must teach our children the true history of Black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America. Do you remember the time when we were kings?” It was never confirmed whether the star even made the remarks. Still, it didn't stop the story from spreading across social media, resulting in many Egyptians trying to initiate a boycott of the high-profile comedian.
It should be noted that whether or not ancient Egyptians were Black has long been debated by historians. Senegalese historian Cheikh Anta Diop first suggested the theory. According to Egyptologist Stuart Tyson Smith, who wrote in the book The Egyptian World, that ancient Egypt had multiple ethnic groups, including dark-skinned Nubians and lighter-skinned Libyans and Egyptians.
The Think Like a Man breakout spoke at length in 2021 on “being canceled” and revealed his feelings about cancel culture, giving a nuanced take on the subject. He said we live in a time where everyone expects perfection, and no one is perfect. The star added that if someone had done something “truly damaging," they deserve consequences, but the current climate feels like more is happening. He said:
Kevin Hart is just one of many celebrities who have shared “cancel culture” takes that might surprise you. Singer Lizzo seemingly needed no reason to speak her mind early this year when she took to Twitter to share why she thinks the practice has become “misused and misdirected.” Her full statement:
No matter where you stand on the “cancel culture” debate, one thing is for sure; the cancelation hasn’t stopped Kevin Hart from pressing forward. The Fatherhood star hasn’t commented on the recent show cancelation, but he announced on Feb. 21 that he would continue his “Reality Check” comedy tour.
You can also see Kevin Hart on the big screen in Lift, which drops on August 25th as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.

