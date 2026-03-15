Kevin O'Leary's Oscars Chain Is Another Trading Card With An Eye-Watering Price

For years, Kevin O'Leary has been a figure on ABC's Shark Tank, but the 2026 awards season has seen him rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's most acclaimed. The 2026 Oscars could be a big night for Marty Supreme, so obviously O'Leary was on the red carpet, wearing a trading card that is worth more than some of the most fashionable dresses on the red carpet.

Trading cards are having a moment with hobbyists and becoming big business as people drop big bucks to own rare cards across several different genres, like sports, and even Pokémon. Kevin O'Leary is a big fan of NBA cards, personally, and those watching the Oscars on ABC or streaming the awards show will see a unique chain around his neck. Here's a bit about the necklace, and what's inside:

Inside the frame sits the Triple Logoman, the first ever made - featuring game-used Logomans from Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. It’s also the only PSA 10 Exquisite Logoman ever graded, making it a true pièce unique in the world of collectibles. Estimated value? Maybe $25M… maybe $30M. Nobody really knows.

For those confused by the lingo, Kevin O'Leary is saying the card contains the NBA logo patches (called Logomans) of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. All three patches were verified as game-worn patches, and the card itself is a 1/1 with no duplicates and has the highest grading possible. It's never been at auction, which is why he's estimated the value rather than giving a hard number. All that being said, having three collectibles from three of the best NBA stars of all time would fetch a pretty penny on the market, so I don't think the number is too far off.

Article continues below

O'Leary was one of the shining stars of a very strong cast in Marty Supreme, but he's still a businessman through and through. His video posted to Instagram almost feels like an advertisement to the future buyer of the card, should he ever decide to sell it:

A post shared by Kevin O'Leary (@kevinolearytv) A photo posted by on

Watching this video, I could honestly see him playing a Bond villain. He has the fashion sense, at least, and the fact that he was genius enough to think of one thing no one else would have at the award show? I think he'd have 007 on the ropes, but that's just my opinion.

Speaking of opinions, Kevin O'Leary also made news on the red carpet after stating he placed a $1000 wager on Marty Supreme co-star Timothée Chalamet to win Best Actor. CinemaBlend's staff predicted Chalamet would get the win, but a recent controversy tied to ballet has Michael B. Jordan ahead of him in sportsbooks. We'll see if O'Leary makes some money tonight, either by winning on his bet or finding someone who will buy that card!

The 2026 Oscars are on ABC, so stick with CinemaBlend as we chronicle the night and talk about all the aftermath. Win or lose, I bet Kevin O'Leary is going to be smiling with that chain around his neck.