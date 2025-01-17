Kieran Culkin Almost Said No To His Golden Globe-Winning Role. How Emma Stone Changed His Mind

A Real Pain was an underdog movie-turned-indie sensation and it's thanks to the writer, director and costar Jesse Eisenberg creating the story. It’s his costar Kieran Culkin’s amazing performance post-hit TV series Succession that made it Golden Globe worthy. The Home Alone alum almost turned it down, but thanks to Emma Stone, Culkin had a change of heart.

The Eisenberg-directed film was the saddest and funniest movie last year , according to our own Riley Utley. While it didn’t rank officially as one of the best movies of 2024 , it became something much more special to its fans. Culkin chatted with Entertainment Tonight at the Palm Springs International Film Society carpet for its award show about how he almost turned the role down, but didn’t because of Poor Things star Emma Stone. He said this of how she convinced him not to jump ship:

The main thing was once I realized I would be putting a lot of people out of work, I went, ‘Oh shit.’ Okay, well I gotta [I gotta] obviously do that. I would be a total asshole, which I’m not. I’m only a kind of an asshole, if you got to know me, you would see. I’m not a total one.

Stone was one of the movie’s producers and thankfully backed him out of leaving the award-winning role. I don’t know if the Social Network actor could’ve found someone as good as Culkin to play Benji Kaplan, so it’s great to hear that it was more than just his costar trying to get him to stay. Stone has had a great couple of years, including, helping produce the familial comedy-drama, multiple Yorgos Lanthimos movies and ranking pretty high on the 21st-century best performers list (although, people have a lot to say about where she sits on the list). This movie seems like a real team effort from the beginning to accepting awards.

Kieran Culkin actor explained why he originally thought he may step down from the film, noting wanting to spend time with his family, saying:

I was trying to take a break to be home with my kids, which is why I tried to back out of the movie, and then, I didn’t for the reason we talked about. But then, yeah, just made the movie.

The Father of the Bride actor has a pretty great reason for his potential exit. I don’t know if there would be a more valid reason that would be worth considering backing out for except for major life-changing reasons. Regardless, it’s great to know that the whole team, including the La La Land star, was vying for the famous child star.

One thing is for sure: A Real Pain wouldn’t be what it is today without Kieran Culkin. Fans like myself need to praise Emma Stone for swaying the She’s All That actor to change his mind. And the award-winning role may not have snagged the attention if Jesse Eisenberg had to go with another actor. Stream the Eisenberg-written movie with a Hulu subscription .