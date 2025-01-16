How To Watch A Real Pain Online And Stream Golden Globe Winning Film From Anywhere

How To Watch A Real Pain Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, January 16 US Stream: Hulu (US) International Stream: Disney Plus (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch A Real Pain Online: Synopsis

Written and directed by Jesse Esienberg, A Real Pain is already making waves on the awards circuit. A story about cultural heritage, loss and familial relationships, the new film arrives on streaming just in time to get caught up before the Oscars. Read on below as we explain how to watch A Real Pain online and and from anywhere with a VPN.

Eisenberg’s direction brings a unique sensibility to a film that’s an emotionally complex but ultimately tender story about looking to the past to understand who you are today. Eisenberg also stars as David Kaplan, who, along with cousin Benji (Kieran Culkin) sets out on a road trip across Poland to explore their Jewish heritage and visit the childhood home of their late grandmother. Somewhat estranged, and definitely mismatched, David’s reserved and pragmatic nature bristles against Benji’s free spirit, leading to a resurfacing of old tensions among the pair.

True to any road trip movie, the adventure is not without its comedic mishaps as the pair, travelling as part of a German Holocaust tour, face numerous travel woes. The nature of the tour gives an idea of where the emotional journey is headed, and when the cousins find themselves confronted with the brick and mortar realities of their family’s history at a Nazi extermination camp, both David and Benji reassess their present day squabbles.

A stand-out in the Golden Globe nominations, A Real Pain received four nods – including Best Picture, Best Actor for Esienberg and Best Screenplay – with a win in the Best Supporting Actor category for Culkin.

With the film likely to sweep up plenty more awards nominations, this moving story is not to be missed. So read on below for all you need to watch A Real Pain online from anywhere.

How to watch A Real Pain online in the US

US audiences can stream A Real Pain on Hulu from Thursday, January 16.

There are a number of Hulu plans available. New subscribers can opt for one of its on-demand only plans and enjoy a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $10.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch A Real Pain online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream A Real Pain on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch A Real Pain as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for A Real Pain, head to Hulu.

How to watch A Real Pain online in Canada

Canadians can watch A Real Pain online from Thursday, January 16 with a Disney Plus subscription.

Don’t have Disney Plus yet? Disney Plus prices start from CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

Can I watch A Real Pain online in the UK?

A Real Pain is still playing in theaters in the UK, but based on North American release information, when the award winner does arrive on streaming, we'd expect it to land on Disney Plus.

A Canadian abroad wanting to access your usual stream? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch A Real Pain online in Australia?

Similarly, A Real Pain is currently in cinemas Down Under. We'd expect it to arrive on Disney Plus at a later date.

Canadian travelling in Oz lookng to stream as you usually would? A VPN can port yo right back home.

A Real Pain Trailer

A Real Pain cast

Jesse Eisenberg as David Kaplan

Kieran Culkin as Benjamin "Benji" Kaplan

Will Sharpe as James

Jennifer Grey as Marcia

Kurt Egyiawan as Eloge

Liza Sadovy as Diane

Daniel Oreskes as Mark

Ellora Torchia as Priya