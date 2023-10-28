Krampus Director Teases Plans For A Sequel, And I’m Into It

Around this time of year, writer/director Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat goes into pretty heavy rotation. It’s basically a law of nature that’s made one of the best horror movies required viewing in order to truly celebrate the Halloween season. I wish I was here telling you that Mr. Doughterty has announced he’s about to film the potential return of Sam, but alas that’s not the case. However, he did tease plans for a sequel to his other holiday horror, Krampus, and I’m totally into what he’s revealed.

(Image credit: Universal/Legendary)

Michael Dougherty’s Current Krampus 2 Plans

During a recent screening of Trick ‘r Treat, Michael sat down with Collider and discussed where a potential follow up to the 2015 Christmas horror film currently sits. Unfortunately, it’s not as advanced as the long awaited follow-up to his Halloween-themed gem, but Michael Doughterty did admit to this kernel of an idea being batted about:

We have an idea for a sequel on that one, too ... It doesn't necessarily center around a family as much as it might be about a group of strangers who are trapped somewhere.

Truth be told, I’m kind of glad that Krampus 2 isn’t going to just follow another family being terrorized by its titular deity of horror. Think of the complications that could come from a bunch of random people fighting for their lives in the grasp of the Krampus!

Plus, who knows what sort of twisted justice the ending to a Krampus sequel will deliver when it’s not just a family unit being picked off one by one. You gotta have something to keep these stories fresh, and it's part of why Trick 'r Treat 2 in so challenging. Speaking of which, there's some whispers pertinent to that project you'll probably be happy to read about.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Don't Worry, Trick ‘R Treat 2 Is Still Alive!

As if this wasn’t enough, the Godzilla: King of the Monsters director also provided a slight update on what’s going on with Trick ‘r Treat 2 . Apparently things are still cooking on this hotly anticipated project, and Michael Dougherty has enlisted his Krampus co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields to move things along. The final candycoated treat topping this latest round of talk is that there are two words Dougherty has used to describe the script for Sam’s latest antics: “really good.”

Though the road has never been easy for Trick ‘r Treat or Krampus, hearing both of these potential follow-ups continuing to chug along brings a twisted smile to my face. Now if only this enthusiasm could turn into actual movement on sequels for Michael Dougherty’s festive frights.

Trick ‘r Treat fans, at the time of this writing, you can stream that Halloween haunt with access to a Max subscription. And if you’re already ready to get into the Christmas spirit, Krampus is currently streaming for those with a Peacock subscription. Should you have access to both platforms, why not make it a double feature on November 1st so as to hand the torch off properly between holidays?