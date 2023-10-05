Trick 'R Treat 2: What Is Going On With The Sequel To The Cult Horror Anthology

I am the type of Trick ‘r Treat fan who does not merely believe that it is one of the best horror movies of its time, but that the cult-favorite horror-comedy movie is cinema’s most passionate (but, admittedly, not quite its most grounded) representation of Halloween. Furthermore, I think its mischievous flagship character, Sam, should be recognized as the holiday’s true patron and would love to see more of his adventures in a proper, cinematic follow-up. That brings up an age-old question: is Trick ‘r Treat 2 still happening?

There might be some who appreciate the original as a one-off horror movie, but myself and many others think it is one of the few horror movies that most deserve a sequel – especially since its Pulp Fiction-style horror anthology film structure opens up potential for more spooky tales. Writer and director Michael Dougherty has been teasing fans with Sam’s return so long it has started to sound like only a trick, but could there still be hope for this treat after all? Let’s take a look at the all the major updates surrounding Trick ‘r Treat 2 so far and see what goodies we can find.

(Image credit: Legendary)

Michael Dougherty Teases Trick 'R Treat 2 Plans In 2009

Trick ‘r Treat was initially meant to hit the big screen 2007 only to be released directly to DVD and Blu-ray two years later – which could be why it is not quite the Halloween classic it deserves to be… yet. Right before it hit the shelves in 2009, Michael Dougherty told MTV News (via Bloody Disgusting) that he already had ideas for a sequel.

The filmmaker — whose animated 1996 short Season’s Greetings is the basis for the film — said the “excitement” his live-action directorial debut had generated in the last few years gave him ideas for a follow-up that he had already envisioned an ending for. He then added that it would all depend on if the film “does become something.”

(Image credit: Legendary)

In 2012, Dougherty Reveals No Sequel Is In Active Development

By 2012, having inspired a growing legion of fans, a comic book series, and merchandise you can find flooding local Halloween stores, it was safe to say that Trick ‘r Treat had become “something.” However, with there still not being any sign of Trick ‘r Treat 2, Bloody Disgusting — one of the film’s earliest and strongest supporters — reached out to Michael Dougherty to check in on its status. Sadly, the outreach was not met with the most promising news.

The former cartoonist confirmed that the sequel was not in active development, nor had any story been officially pitched to the folks at Legendary Pictures. He was quick to provide some hope by assuring the idea for the follow-up never left his mind and that the demand from fans was not lost on him. Luckily, the most promising Trick ‘r Treat 2 update (or so it seemed) was just right around the corner.

(Image credit: Legendary)

Dougherty Claims Trick 'R Treat 2 Is Greenlit In 2013

In 2013, Beyond Fest held a screening of Trick ‘r Treat that concluded with Michael Dougherty revealing that Legendary had officially given the greenlight to the film’s long-awaited sequel. Given its still early development status, the director was not able to provide Entertainment Weekly with too many juicy details, but he told them at the time that it could at least expected to arrive in the month of October of some future year.

A couple years later — as Michael Dougherty’s Christmas-themed horror movie, Krampus, was about to hit theaters — the filmmaker came out with a graphic novel that expanded on the universe of his cult favorite called, Trick ‘r Treat: Days of the Dead. When speaking to our own Eric Eisenberg about the comic, he shared some of his ideas for Trick ‘r Treat 2, specifically that it would be deeper exploration of the “strange creepy magical things that do happen on Halloween.” However, he also assured that Sam’s backstory would remain a mystery, as he believes iconic horror characters becomes less scary the more you learn about them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Legendary)

In 2019, Dougherty Said Leadership Change At Legendary Caused The Sequel’s Standstill

In 2019, six years had passed since Trick ‘r Treat 2 was announced, but there was no film developed. That year, Michael Dougherty — who had recently come out with his contribution to the MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters — told ComicBookMovie that it seemed like asking him about the sequel had become a Halloween tradition of sorts, with questions regarding its status being brought to him almost annually. Fortunately, his further comments for the website below would provide some explanation to the film’s delay:

Listen, I'm intrigued by the idea and it's completely up to Legendary. It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align. At the same time, I think there's something to be said about not sequelising it. In a business that is obsessed with franchising and spinoffs and prequels and sequels, maybe there's something to be said about just leaving it alone.

So, it appeared that Trick ‘r Treat 2 had become a victim of shifting positions at its parent company, which is not uncommon and not necessarily a point of no return either. However, I do respect his sentiment about maintaining what made his cult favorite special by not making it a franchise. Yet, more recent comments suggest he’s still down for the sequel.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Legendary)

Dougherty Says He's "Working On" Trick 'R Treat 2 In 2022

In 2022, nearly a decade after Michael Dougherty first announced Trick ‘r Treat 2 at Beyond Fest, the filmmaker returned to event to confirm that the sequel was in active development but still not officially greenlit (via Bloody Disgusting). However, the fans still had something exciting to look forward to, as the original film was finally getting a wide theatrical release for the first time that October.

That same month, the director’s latest question about the sequel’s status came from the hosts of ReelBlend, to whom he assured he and the “excited” folks at Legendary are “working on it.” He also reflected on how the film’s anthology structure is already making the project a challenge, given the number of characters and storylines he has to juggle.

That brings us to end of our timeline for now, but with Halloween 2023 on the horizon, we are sure to hear something new about the long-awaited sequel from Dougherty, as per tradition. Speaking of traditions, I’ll be sure to rewatch Trick ‘r Treat and see what thoughts pop into my head this time, since I always tend to find something new to appreciate about it with every rewatch. Its comforting to know a film I have already countless times still manages to keep me satisfied as we continue to wait for Trick ‘r Treat 2.