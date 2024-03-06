Kristen Stewart Reveals Graphic Novel She Wants To Be Turned Into A Movie, And It’s Not From Marvel

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to franchises as she starred as Bella in one of the best vampire movies , The Twilight Saga. As for if we’ll see her in another big franchise like let’s say the MCU, Stewart appears to have her sights set on a different type of project. While it’s not in the realm of Marvel, the Charlie’s Angels actress has one comic book in mind that she’d love to see get the film treatment.

There are so many actors we’d like to see enter the MCU . We’ve seen Kristen Stewart enter the world of fantasy with the Twilight series, kick-ass action in Charlie’s Angels, and indie films with her new A24 movie Love Lies Bleeding. You’d think with so many actors moving into the superhero genre that Stewart would be next. While the Panic Room actress would love to venture into a comic book-adapted film, she told ComicBook that she’s got a graphic novel in mind that’s not Marvel-related.

There's a young adult graphic novel called On a Sunbeam ... It's beautiful, stunning, should be made into a huge movie.

In case you’ve never heard of On a Sunbeam, it’s a sci-fi webcomic about a teen girl who joins the crew of the maintenance ship Aktis and attempts to reconnect with a lost love from her all-girls boarding school. This would be a great story to tell not only for its LGBTQ+ representation, but also to be able to see female characters take the lead in the sci-fi genre. As Kristen Stewart plans to take the director’s chair for the first time with The Chronology of Water, maybe she can helm this adaptation.

Back in 2015, Kristen Stewart expressed her interest in joining the Marvel franchise . In particular, she would have liked to take part in Captain America. But as she recently told ComicBook, Stewart would prefer to be part of projects that blend big-budget spectacles with deep stories. There may be a number of Marvel characters the Still Alice star would be perfect for , but I can understand her wanting to shift her focus away from big-budgeted spectacles after starring in Twilight for so long. It seems to be a good direction for her as critics loved her new romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding about the 1980s romance of a reclusive gym manager and a bodybuilder.

On the other hand, if Kristen Stewart were to have a place in the superhero world, she’d like to play a gay superhero . The Snow White and the Huntsman actress has expressed what needs to be seen in the future of queer storytelling where the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community are not all that's highlighted in movies. We should be able to see a superhero with a queer love interest portrayed as typical as any fan-favorite Marvel couple.

We still have a long way to go with many queer comic book couples we’d love to see on the big screen . Eternals may have introduced Marvel’s first openly gay character Phastos, who was part of the ensemble of superheroes. But, maybe we can finally have a gay superhero take the lead and Stewart could be the one to fill those shoes someday.