Kristen Stewart Doesn't Envision Herself In A Classic Wedding Dress, But Admits She Already 'Got To Do It' In Twilight: 'Kind Of The One'

It's been over a decade since the end of the Twilight film franchise , and Kristen Stewart has done a ton of roles since then. In many ways, the Oscar-nominated actress has managed to distance herself from the role of Bella Swan. However, that doesn’t mean she’ll soon forget starring in the vampire-centric series. In fact, Stewart just fondly looked back on the wedding dress she wore in the penultimate movie. It's actually because of that outfit that she's not so keen on classic fit when she ties the knot in real life.

When The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 hit theaters back in 2011, Bella Swan’s gorgeous wedding gown was instantly seared into the memory of millions. It's fair to say that its aesthetic was immediately added to tons of wedding inspiration boards. Kristen Stewart can appreciate the famous Twilight dress, but we probably shouldn't expect her to channel that in real life:

It’s a nice memory and [Robert Pattinson] looks great. Yeah, I think if I were ever to do a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one. I’m not going to do it, but I got to do it and I do really appreciate that.

It’s really hard to top the theatrics and extravagance of Bella and Edward’s wedding! One could argue that the scene is one of the most famous modern matrimonial moments captured on film. Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” which plays in the background during the scene has even become one of the most popular wedding song for brides to walk down the aisle to, in recent years. Considering how heightened that event was and that the actress technically "got to do" up such a moment on camera, I can understand why she wouldn't be keen on repeating it in real life.

Kristen Stewart has been engaged to Dylan Meyer since 2021 and has made it clear over the years that she’s not planning a classic wedding. Previously, she’s said she wants to be “chilling” on her big day by wearing her best pair of Levi’s and a faux tuxedo cutoff t-shirt. That's definitely a change of pace from the typical wedding gown. Stewart also went viral for saying she wanted Guy Fieri to officiate her wedding .

Needless to say, her actual big day should greatly differ from Bella and Edward's. While speaking to Who What Wear though, she also recalled the good memories she had wearing her iconic white dress for Breaking Dawn Part 1, saying:

I love that dress so much. I remember getting into it felt like getting into a real wedding dress because I was like being hidden in some room with heaters and ‘It’s too hot in here, my makeup is melting off.’ And they’re like, ‘We’re not going to be ready for 30 minutes,’ but I’m like ‘I’m ready now.’ And I was like ‘Ok, here we go. This is like the time I can play the bride.’

Kristen Stewart was 20 years old at the time Breaking Dawn Part 1 was filmed. Realistically, few brides her age would be able to afford the $35,000 custom Carolina Herrera gown, which took the designer a reported six months to complete ahead of production (per E! ). The actress recalls that the process of filming the scene exuded energy that's comparable to a real wedding. That's partially because she was kept away from everyone else while they readied the set (probably to ensure the dress was not revealed early). It wasn’t dissimilar to how a bride might feel on her own big day.

The star may opt for a completely different kind of wedding once she and Dylan Meyer tie the knot However, it’s sweet to hear her good memories about her outfit and overall experience filming Twilight's big wedding. You can see the moment for yourself by streaming Breaking Dawn, Part 1 using a Hulu subscription.