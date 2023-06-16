Kristin Chenoweth Is Using TikTok To Get Cast In The Wicked Movie, And I Can't Get Over It

Kristin Chenoweth is a musical theater icon, and she is responsible for truly embodying the character of Glinda as a member of the original Broadway cast of Wicked. Now that Wicked is getting a movie adaptation, it feels like a shame that she isn’t a part of the cast in some way. Well, the Tony winner seems to think so too, as she has taken to TikTok to try and get into the upcoming movie. The result is hilarious, and I’m kinda obsessed.

In a recent TikTok post by the actress, Chenoweth wears a Glinda-esque shiny pink jacket while she pretends to call Jon M. Chu, who is directing the anticipated movie musical. Ariana Grande has been cast as Glinda. However, it looks like Chenoweth wants to be a part of the film somehow as she jokingly uses a voice-over from Pearl where the title character screams “Please I’m a star!” The video is so funny, and she even shouts out Grande in the comments. You can see the post below:

Chenoweth is clearly joking, but I think everyone would love to see her as a part of the project. The cinematic adaptation will be split into two movies, so there must be some way to get the Schmigadoon! actress in at least one of the Wicked films. She is already dressed for the part and ready to go, no new costumes necessary.

Previously, she has been coy about a potential cameo, so maybe the OG Glinda knows something we don’t.

The Broadway legend may be kidding around, pretending to be upset about not being in the film, but the actress has been incredibly supportive of Grande’s casting. She has said that the pop star is the perfect person for the role, and she has been championing the film since 2020. Chenoweth may have aged out of the part, but that hasn’t stopped her from inspiring and supporting another budding Glinda.

In addition to Grande, the Wicked film has a star-studded cast. The “sweetener” singer will be starring alongside Cynthia Erivo, who is playing Elphaba. Also, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum will also be starring in the musical extravaganza.

The Wicked films are set to be unforgettable, if only we can just find a way to shoehorn the OG Glinda in. In that vein, let’s also get Idina Menzel, the original Elphaba, cast as well. In the meantime, I hope Chenoweth continues her TikTok campaign. It’s absolutely hysterical to watch.

The Wicked films currently have theatrical release dates, set for November in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Fans of Kristin Chenoweth can see her in Schmigadoon! which is currently available to stream with an AppleTV+ subscription. For more information on other projects heading to cinemas and streaming next year, make sure you consult our 2024 movie schedule.