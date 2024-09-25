Lady Gaga Stuns In Harley Quinn-Inspired Gown For Joker 2’s Premiere, And I’m Definitely Here For The Makeup

It’s almost time to smile again, as we’re only a little over a week away from Joker: Folie à Deux taking its place among the 2024 movies in theaters. Though write-ups like our own Joker 2 review have been quite divided on the film, you can’t deny the impeccable fashion that’s been on display throughout the promotion of this upcoming DC movie.

And while Lady Gaga has stunned us all again in a Harley Quinn-inspired gown for the recent UK premiere, I need to draw your attention to the top tier makeup she showed off at the same time. Joker 2’s initial critical reactions kicked off the grand tour that director Todd Phillips’ long awaited follow up has engaged in since its early showings.

The latest stop arrived at the Cineworld Leicester Square theater, complete with the prerequisite red carpet. Although the acting/singing sensation best known for her performance in A Star Is Born wore a gown that was fitting for the occasion, it’s the makeup shown below that really caught my eye:

(Image credit: Getty Images - Dave Benett/WireImage)

Would it even be a Joker event if there wasn’t a tinge of sadness included in the joy? That pattern not only fits the first installment’s air of smiling through the pain, it also matches what we know about Joker: Folie à Deux and its debatable label as a musical.

With a lone teardrop painted in black eyeliner, and given a glittery accent to stand out, Lady Gaga wears the ultimate statement of mixed emotions. Now that we’ve given such up close and personal details their due, we should really look at this Joker sequel premiere look in question.

Though you’ll notice the teardrop makeup more readily than if you’d seen this photo first, Gaga’s entire ensemble is just as on point as the finer touches that make it all sing. Without further delay, I present to you Lady Gaga’s gown:

(Image credit: Getty Images - Dave Benett/WireImage)

Strangely enough, this look has already been seen in another form thanks to an interesting new collab that’s been announced. As The Louvre is promoting an exhibition entitled “Figures of a Fool,” Gaga has found herself rocking that lone teardrop in a rather artful looking clip that could double as a music video. You can check that video out for yourself below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joker Folie Ã Deux x Louvre | Lady Gaga, Mona Lisa - YouTube Watch On