Lady Gaga's Ex-Fiancé Testified During The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial, Reveals Advice He Gave The Aquaman 2 Star About Dating Super Famous People

Progressing through its third week of action, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is as fascinating as it always has been. The latest development in the history between the Aquaman 2 star and her ex-husband harkens back to Heard’s breakup with billionaire Elon Musk, and how she felt during that very public split. It was a heartbreak that prompted her former agent and ex-fiancé of Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, to give Amber Heard some specific advice about dating super famous people, which was recently revealed to the public.

Through the ongoing court proceedings, video testimony given by Carino included details of text message exchanges that occurred between the talent agent and Amber Heard. Recounted by Yahoo! , Christian Carino’s text messages with Heard discussed the supposed nature of her relationship with the tech mogul. As you can read below, Amber Heard’s relationship with Elon Musk seemed like something of a placeholder in her life:

Christian Carino: You weren't in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.

Amber Heard: I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time.

Carino: If you don't like being in the press about your personal life, then don't date people that are famous.

Allegedly, the ending of Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s romance saw Carino and Amber Heard discussing how she was “filling space” with their brief relationship. Christian Carino probably learned that advice the hard way, as the end of his brief engagement to Lady Gaga made news itself. That advice came with some other interesting revelations, as he admitted to previously helping to set up a meeting between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in July 2016, mere months after she filed for both divorce and a restraining order.

Heard supposedly enlisted Christian Carino’s assistance to meet with Depp in aid of potentially getting back together with him. It didn’t end well, as their reunion reportedly led to the former Pirates of the Caribbean star threatening to cut himself. This allegedly didn’t dull Amber Heard’s feelings for Johnny Depp, as she would continue to text Carino about how she missed him, and wanted him to pass messages along to Johnny after the split.

Christian Carino’s advice is pretty on the nose, even when removed from the current circumstances. What was once a widely reported romance has become a dissolved relationship that’s still very much in the public eye, and it’s thanks to the notoriety of both of these Hollywood stars. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s personal history is now being parsed out in court, with masses of screaming fans waiting outside for any and all updates. As usual, all anyone can hope for is a definitive and just ending to this ongoing story.