'We Like Jordan And Pippin Baby': Law Roach Gets Real About His Red Carpet Relationship With Zendaya A Whopping 13 Years In

When you’re someone as stylish as Zendaya, red carpet appearances are just a little more anticipated than usual. As the Dune: Part Two actor has been making the rounds to promote her 2024 movies , stylist/friend/fashion mentor Law Roach has been there to help keep everything fresh. It’s not hard to see why and despite Roach’s recent retirement , a rather apt metaphor for their partnership involving the Chicago Bulls says it all.

Since the press tour for Challengers is currently in full swing, the pair have reflected about over a decade’s worth of serving friendship and looks. Courtesy of a recent Vogue video showcasing prep for the picture’s Sydney premiere, Law Roach dropped that sports analogy, with Zendaya backing his call as follows:

"Law Roach: We don’t miss. We like Jordan and Pippin, baby.

Zendaya: Period. All of the things really I learned through fashion, I learned through you. So here we are. I’m your brightest pupil."

Though Mr. Roach may not totally be on active stylist duty, you can see the gears of inspiration turning as he talks over the details from director Luca Guadagnino’s movie that help shape Zendaya’s looks. Challengers’ April release date certainly promises more fantastic fashions in the future for fans, and as we’ve seen from the Dune 2 premiere events, no two events will be alike.

Warner Bros.’ press tour for its sci-fi masterpiece brought several flashy looks out to play. Who could forget that C3PO inspired London premiere outfit Zendaya showed up in? Not to mention, there was Zendaya’s recent corset look that was spotted, along with partner in crime Law Roach, at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards early last month.

A legacy of looks has defined the friendship between Zendaya and Law Roach, and it will continue to do so. With a pair like this showing up and showing out on a regular basis, that sort of energy is hard to put away for good. Nowhere was that better shown than in this very interview, when Roach’s continued remarks on how far Zendaya has come led to this playful exchange:

"Law Roach: [You] became this beautiful canvas to help me express myself and let me become this…

Zendaya: Ok girl. She’s not a poet."

While it’s fun to discuss the back and forth between these two friends, it’s even more fun to observe it first hand. Also, the end result for Challengers’ Sydney premiere needs to be seen to be believed. With that in mind, take a look at the full video from Vogue, provided below:

Everyone anxious to see Challengers serve its various matches of personal and sports drama won’t have to wait too long. The picture is slated to open in theaters on April 26th, only in theaters. In the meantime, if you haven’t seen Zendaya’s work in Dune: Part Two, that film is currently still showing at the movies; so check your local listings before heading out.