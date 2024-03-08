Zendaya Reunited With Stylist Law Roach On The Red Carpet, And Her Corset Look Is A Standout

You’ll never find Zendaya looking boring on the red carpet. She channeled C-3PO at the Dune 2 red carpet premiere with the alluring suit of armor style done by seemingly retired stylist Law Roach. It looks like Roach hasn’t completely strayed away from “method dressing” the Dune 2 star as he reunited with her on the red carpet wearing a corset look I love so much.

Zendaya’s first Emmys back in 2019 had her rocking a corset dress that she managed to snag some red-carpet photos of despite almost missing her chance. At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, the Euphoria star stunned photographers by bringing back the corset look with a top I wish was in my own closet. Take a look at the fashion icon killing it standing next to stylist Law Roach who put that look together for her.

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Stepping on the dark brown carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in her pointy-toe heels, Zendaya wore a space-age corset top similar to her Dune 2 red carpet look. With Law Roach pulling the look from the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress’s beauty stood out wearing a silver, sheer corset top along with boyfriend jeans.

This sci-fi look may be more casual compared to Zendaya’s other red-carpet looks. But assembled with Bulgari jewels of a silver choker, cuffs, and belts, the former Disney Channel star looked like a Hollywood starlet traveling back from the future.

It was a beautiful reunion to see Zendaya and Law Roach standing side-by-side at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. One year ago, the man responsible for the Challengers actress’ beautiful red carpet ensembles announced he was retiring after styling multiple celebrities for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. He explained that his reasoning was due to “the politics, the lies and false narratives.”

While there were initial rumors that Law Roach retired because of the viral Paris Week Fashion Week show moment when he was awkwardly unable to sit with Zendaya, that’s absolutely not the case. In fact, he chooses to still appear on red carpet events with the young actress most likely as a personal favor to her as he’s called his work with Zendaya the “ultimate collaboration.”

The legendary stylist said he's just retiring from “the celebrity styling part of it.” Roach still stood by Zendaya when she wore a cape and stunning silhouette at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. So, it looks like Roach still wants to make sure Zendaya looks good even if it’s not in a professional role.