Fans React After Zendaya’s Stylist Out Of Nowhere Announces Retirement Days After Putting Together Viral Feather Underboob Oscars Look

You can’t talk about Zendaya and her incredible sense of style without praising her longtime stylist and friend Law Roach as well. Along with the two-time Emmy winner, he has also styled her Euphoria castmates and other A-listers including Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion and Issa Rae, to name a few. Over the years he has become a well-known stylist and fashion icon, and people love him and the looks he creates. So, when he announced his retirement seemingly out of nowhere, and right after styling multiple looks, including Hunter Schafer’s for the Oscars, fans were shocked.

After posting all his fabulous looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, including Hunter Schafer’s viral underboob feather look , Law Roach announced his retirement. He took to Instagram to let everyone know that he was done by posting a red “Retired” sign and writing:

My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️

It really felt like this announcement came out of nowhere, because Roach let the world know he was retiring a couple of days after he styled, and posted about, multiple celebrities for the Vanity Fair Oscars party. He uploaded photos of Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, Hailee Steinfeld, Eve Jobs, and of course Hunter Schafer before posting about his retirement.

Fans were shocked to find out Law Roach was leaving the business, and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Like, noah I was also shocked to hear the news, and related to their post:

Other fans were really sad that this retirement probably means we won’t see Zendaya and Law Roach working together anymore, alex captured my thoughts on this realization perfectly:

While this news feel sudden, sam theorized that there must be a lot going on behind the scenes that built up to his retirement announcement. They wrote:

In the tweet, they mention the “seat situation” which is referring to a Louis Vuitton fashion show where Zendaya was seated in the front row, and people speculated that when Roach wasn’t able to sit next to her in the front row he was livid. There were rumors that he left before the show started because he wasn’t able to sit there, according to Harpers Bazaar , and this retirement announcement comes right on the heels of this event.

Many understood why Roach was seemingly upset about the situation, and how this could have been a final straw in a way. Move Hive retweeted the viral video and voiced their support for the stylist, writing:

I totally get this user’s point, Law Roach’s collaboration with Zendaya is one of the major reasons she is one of the most fashionable celebrities , and he's not recognized as often as she is for them. It also makes sense that the “politics, the lies and false narratives” Roach deals with in the fashion industry would be hard to constantly be around.

Hopefully, this isn’t really the end. I know I look forward to seeing Law Roach and Zendaya’s looks every single time she walks a red carpet. She always rocks unique and trend-setting ensembles, like her edgy green dress from the NAACP Image awards , and she and her stylist always seemed to have a beautiful and collaborative relationship. To see that come to an end makes me really sad.

