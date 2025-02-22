Apparently, SNL’s Lorne Michaels Is Obsessed With The Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Legal Drama, According to Dana Carvey

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle continues to be a topic of discussion within Hollywood. Over the past several months, the two actors – who worked alongside each other on the 2024 film It Ends with Us — have filed lawsuits and leveled accusations against each other. As fans continue to weigh in, it seems Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is invested as well. This claim comes from Dana Carvey, who recently texted with Michaels after the show’s 50th anniversary taping (which was a highlight of the 2025 TV schedule).

What Did Lorne Michaels Allegedly Say About The Lively/Baldoni Situation?

SNL50: The Anniversary Special aired nearly a week ago and was filled with plenty of memorable moments, including a star-studded Weekend Update. One of the night’s standout bits was a Q&A segment, which saw Amy Poehler and Tina Fey field queries from the audience. One person who raised their hand was Ryan Reynolds, who was in attendance with wife Blake Lively. After Fey and Poehler asked how things were going, Reynolds replied good, before asking, “Why, what have you heard?’ while Lively appeared nervous.

It’s since been revealed that the Reynolds/Lively joke was pre-planned, with the Deadpool star pitching his own line. The bit was among the topics discussed by SNL alums Dana Carvey and David Spade on their Fly on the Wall podcast just recently. It was during the discussion that Carvey recalled a text exchange he had with Lorne Michaels after the show. Based on the comedian’s comments, which can be heard on YouTube, the veteran EP couldn’t stop talking about the ongoing legal controversy:

… The [Baldoni]/Lively extravaganza was kind of all over the place. I texted Lorne afterwards [and said,] ‘You know, I wish I could’ve been there.’ Instead of talking about the show, he goes, ‘[Baldoni] will now countersue. I think that Lively will probably get a new attorney.’ And I said, ‘But boy, that Tom Hanks was great, and what about that monologue with Steve [Martin]?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know where Ryan Reynolds is on this but, certainly, they have deep pockets.’

As of this writing, the Canadian businessman himself has yet to speak out on the IEWU situation publicly. When it comes to the 50th anniversary show itself (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription), the A Simple Favor star was allegedly “hesitant” to attend, given the legal drama. She reportedly ended up having a “nice time,” though. Meanwhile, Bryan Freedman, the Jane the Virgin alum’s lawyer responded to the joke, saying that he was “surprised” that the couple would seemingly make light of the situation in that way.

What’s Going On With Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle?

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, his production company (Wayfarer Studios) and others. Lively accused Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in It Ends with Us, of sexually harassing her on set. Via a lengthy story published by the New York Times, the actress also alleged that Baldoni and his team launched a smear campaign against her because she raised on-set concerns to the studio. In early 2025, Lively formally sued Baldoni and co. over the points raised in her complaint.

Justin Baldoni, who was dropped from WME amid the controversy, denied the allegations and, shortly after, he sued the NYT for $250 million on the grounds of libel and more. Eventually, Baldoni filed suit against his former co-star, her husband, Ryan Reynolds and others for alleged defamation and extortion among other offenses. With that suit, Baldoni is currently seeking $400 million.

The most recent development in the Lively/Baldoni situation involved the actress claiming that two other women had problems with Baldoni on set. Lively is also facing a suit from a PR company as a result of her filing. As of this writing, the two actors have yet to go to court, but a trial date has been set for March 9. 2026. In the meantime, one can only guess as to how feverishly Lorne Michaels and other members of the public might continue to discuss the matter.