It's Going To Take 84 Years (And So Much Money) To Build This Massive Titanic LEGO Set, But I Won't Let Go

There is no shortage of iconic LEGO sets inspired by movies like Jurassic Park or gargantuan builds depicting legendary movie scenes, but this Titanic recreation is something entirely different. Based on the ill-fated “unsinkable” ship and the classic ‘90s movie that introduced its story to a whole new generation, this massive Titanic build is one of those LEGO sets that’s going to break the bank but also give you hours upon hours of fun.

As someone who spends way too much money, time, and energy thinking about, building, and finding ways to convince his wife and kids to buy him LEGO sets for Christmas and his upcoming birthday, this thing has my attention. Sure, it’s probably going to take 84 years to build it, but I think I’m up to the challenge.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Is The LEGO Set Of Dreams, But Will Building It Be A Nightmare?

There are LEGO sets, and then there’s this Titanic model. Clocking in at 9,090 pieces, this massive, 1:200 scale model lives up to the “ship of dreams” moniker and then some. I spend a lot of my free time building LEGO sets for my kids, beside my wife, or on my own, and I think I’ll have my work cut out for me if I end up pulling the trigger and getting this one. That said, will building this be a nightmare?

Well, it depends on how you look at it. If you get easily frustrated by small LEGO bricks slipping in and out of place, have sausage fingers like me, or are easily overwhelmed by a model that is 53 inches long, then this is going to be a lesson in patience and meticulous movements. But, if you’re up to the challenge, which I am, then this seems like a great way to kill a few rainy weekends.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Attention To Detail In This Thing Is Wild, And It Has Moving Parts

The size of this LEGO set is impressive to say the least, but size isn’t everything. What’s even more impressive is the model’s attention to detail (which I know is allowed due to the sheer size of this thing). According to the description, this is an “authentic model,” and you can totally see why after looking at the inside of the ship.

The set is split into three sections, and there’s a lot going on in each. Not only do you have the top of the ship with the four smokestacks, masts, and exterior decks, but you also have all the insides to build before it’s all said and done. Staterooms, hallways, dining rooms, a swimming pool, doors big enough for two minifigs, and even the grand staircase are all there. On top of that (or below that), there’s also a functional engine room where the pistons move to control the propellers found at the bottom of the stern. And this is barely scratching the surface.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some Quick LEGO Titanic Specs

If you want to take a look at some quick facts, or specs in this case, about the LEGO Titanic set, you’ve come to the right place. Below is a breakdown of the price, size, suggested age, and other key details about this massive and truly magnificent model:

Price: $679.99

$679.99 No. of Pieces: 9,090

9,090 Suggested Age: 18+

18+ Dimensions: 18 inches tall, 7 inches wide, 53 inches long

18 inches tall, 7 inches wide, 53 inches long Special Features: Movable propellers and tension lines

Though the pricetag is admittedly pretty steep, if you have the cash, time, and patience, this LEGO Titanic model seems like something fans of naval history or that iconic romance need in their collection.