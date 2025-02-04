Leonardo DiCaprio’s Stuck With His Latest Girlfriend (Even Though She’s Over 25). What An Insider Says About Vittoria Ceretti And Leo's 'Boys'

While Leonardo DiCaprio's best movies have garnered him attention over the years, his love life has as well. What the general public has specifically discussed is the Oscar winner's alleged 25-year-old dating rule, which supposedly involves him seeing no woman over that specific age. However, DiCaprio’s latest love interest, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, is 26, and the two are apparently going strong. Now, an insider is making claims about how that relationship impacts DiCaprio's time with his “boys.”

Two months after Vittoria Ceretti’s divorce in June 2023, the Vogue model reportedly began dating Leonardo DiCaprio. Said romance between first blossomed when Ceretti turned 25. Yet it's been said that the Inception star has never been “this in love or this devoted to a woman” before. But, how is this impacting time with his “boys?” Let's talk out how serious DiCaprio’s new relationship has allegedly been.

What Did The Insider Claim About Vittoria Ceretti and Leo’s "Boys"?

As Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been going out for over a year, an insider told OK! Magazine that the couple are very committed. The same source even reported that the Revolutionary Road actor even introduced Ceretti to his family. However, the individual also claimed Ceretti was receiving more attention than the actor's male buddies:

His loyalty is usually to his ‘boys,’ but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority over his time with his guy friends. He still hangs out with them, but Vittoria is usually included and if she’s not it’s because she’s off working somewhere out of town.

The insider has also been saying that Leonardo DiCaprio has been “taking the heat” for changing his friendship priorities. Similar claims were made when DiCaprio was dating Gigi Hadid from September 2022 to February 2023, and the romance allegedly impacted his yachting schedule with his bros. In regard to the alleged situation with Ms. Ceretti, the source also said this:

[It’s] been a tough pill for a lot of his friends to swallow and they complain that he’s ‘whipped’ but Leo doesn’t care one bit. He’s absolutely head over heels for Vittoria and wants her around all the time, to the point where he’s now talking about her officially moving in with him. It’s a big shock but it does seem like Leo is finally headed towards settling down.

While the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape alum's relationships with women vary in length, he's had long-lasting friendships. He has strong kinship with David Blaine as well as a total bromance with Brad Pitt. He and Tobey Maguire have also been friends since before they were famous.

What Do We Know About Leonardo DiCaprio’s Alleged 25-Year-Old Dating Trend In General?

There’s no denying that DiCaprio has an extensive dating history first publicized back in the ‘90s dating supermodel Bridget Hall and Kristen Zang (who happened to break up with DiCaprio after turning 25). But, the alleged 25-year-old dating rule was first speculated upon in the 2000s when he dated Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen, starting in 2000, and broke up with hr in 2005 when she turned 25. When Bündchen shared blunt thoughts on splitting from the actor, she said it had to do with wanting to do some “serious soul-searching” while feeling that DiCaprio wasn't changing.

Bar Refaeli, Anne Vyalitsyna, Blake Lively and Erin Heatherton are among the other stars who dated him before turning 25. As is the case with his latest lady, the star has sought to maintain privacy when it comes to his personal relationships.

Much has been said about this supposed rule. In fact, it was even the subject of one of Ricky Gervais’ awkward jokes when he hosted the 2020 Golden Globes. Two years later, one of Kenan Thompson’s zingers at the Emmys was a somewhat similar barb. Even internet users had the same joke once it was discovered the Killers of the Flower Moon star began dating Vittoria Ceretti.

Should Leonardo DiCaprio remain in this latest relationship, it would seemingly mark a change in his dating habits. Also, despite any alleged tensions involving his “boys” amid his romance with Vittoria Ceretti, it sounds like the he remains committed to the relationship. The insider claimed DiCaprio still doesn’t have marriage on his mind but that he’s reportedly “happy with where things are at.”